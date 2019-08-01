  1. Home
Super Jumper Recalls Trampolines Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Super Jumper Trampolines
Hazard:

The welds on the metal railings (legs) can fail, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 1, 2019
Units:
About 23,000 (In addition, 860 in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Super Jumper toll-free at 866-757-3636 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@superjumperinc.com or online at www.superjumperinc.com and click on the “Recall” link for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines, and 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps. The Super Jumper logo is printed on the center of the trampolines’ mat. The trampolines have a black mat, gold springs and a blue pad covering the springs. The 14-foot models have six metal legs and the 16-foot combo has eight metal legs.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trampolines and contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit which consists of reinforcement clamps that clamp around the trampolines’ welded joints.

Incidents/Injuries:

Super Jumper has received 97 reports of the welds on the metal railings breaking, resulting in four consumers suffering minor injuries.

Sold At:

Online at Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, Hayneedle.com, and Overstock.com from November 2011 through June 2019 for between  $200 and $400.

Manufacturer(s):

Transasia Sporting Goods Manufactory Co., of China

Importer(s):

Super Jumper Inc., of South San Francisco, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Super Jumper Inc., of South San Francisco, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-179
