Super Jumper Recalls Trampolines Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The welds on the metal railings (legs) can fail, posing fall and injury hazards.
Super Jumper toll-free at 866-757-3636 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@superjumperinc.com or online at www.superjumperinc.com and click on the “Recall” link for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines, and 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps. The Super Jumper logo is printed on the center of the trampolines’ mat. The trampolines have a black mat, gold springs and a blue pad covering the springs. The 14-foot models have six metal legs and the 16-foot combo has eight metal legs.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trampolines and contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit which consists of reinforcement clamps that clamp around the trampolines’ welded joints.
Super Jumper has received 97 reports of the welds on the metal railings breaking, resulting in four consumers suffering minor injuries.
Online at Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, Hayneedle.com, and Overstock.com from November 2011 through June 2019 for between $200 and $400.
Transasia Sporting Goods Manufactory Co., of China
Super Jumper Inc., of South San Francisco, Calif.
