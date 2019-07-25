  1. Home
Stokke Recalls Infant Steps Bouncers Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Stokke® Steps™ Bouncers
Hazard:

The Stokke Steps Bouncer can detach from the Stokke Steps Chair, posing a fall hazard to the child in the Bouncer.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 25, 2019
Units:
About 5,400
Consumer Contact:

Stokke by email at info-usa@stokke.com,  toll-free at 877-978-6553 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET or visit www.stokke.com and click on the link for product recalls for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes Stokke Steps Bouncers. The bouncers are a part of Stokke Steps all-in-one modular seating system and can be used in combination with the Stokke Steps Chair from birth up to the age of about six months. The Stokke Steps Bouncers have a plastic arm and fabric seat and measure about 31 inches by 25 inches by 21 inches. Stokke is printed on the care label and the law tag on the bottom of the recalled bouncers. Only Stokke Steps Bouncers with one of the following item numbers and with a serial number found at https://reclamations.stokke.com/stepsbouncer are included in this recall.  The item and serial numbers are printed on the tracking label found underneath the bouncer seat plastic frame.  

 Item Number

Description

Serial Number

483201

Steps Bouncer US Blue

Check for recalled serial numbers at

https://reclamations.stokke.com/stepsbouncer

483202

Steps Bouncer US Greige (beige/gray)

483203

Steps Bouncer US Pink

483204

Steps Bouncer US Gray Clouds

483205

Steps Bouncer US White Mountains

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Stokke Steps Bouncer in combination with the Stokke Steps Chair and contact Stokke for a free repair kit. Visit https://reclamations.stokke.com/stepsbouncer to check if the bouncer is included in the recall. Once confirmed, consumers should register on the site to receive repair instructions. Consumers can continue to use the Stokke Steps Bouncers and the Stokke Steps Chairs separately.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

Stokke has received one report of a consumer having difficulty attaching the Steps Bouncer to the Steps Chair.  No injuries have been reported.  

Sold At:

Juvenile product stores nationwide, online at www.stokke.com and www.Amazon.com  from February 2014 through December 2018 for about $200.

Manufacturer(s):

DPI BV, of Netherlands

Importer(s):

Stokke LLC, of Stamford, Conn.

Manufactured In:
Netherlands
Recall number:
19-174
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

