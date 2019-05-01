  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Starbucks Recalls Bodum Recycled Coffee Presses Due to Laceration Hazard

En Español
Name of product:
Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Presses
Hazard:

The coffee press’ plunger knob can break and expose the metal rod, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 1, 2019
Units:
About 230,000 (in addition, about 33,200 units were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Starbucks toll-free at 888-843-0245 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.starbucks.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page and then select “Starbucks” under Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Bodum + Starbucks co-branded coffee presses partially made from recycled materials.  The 8-cup French coffee press’ cylindrical glass beaker, screen and plunger are held in place by a plastic dark gray frame with locking lid and a light gray handle and knob. The coffee presses measure about 9 inches high by about 4 inches in diameter. SKU number 011063549 is printed on a white label on the bottom of the base. Bodum and Made in Portugal are embossed on the bottom of the dark gray plastic base.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee presses and contact Starbucks for instructions on how to return the coffee press to receive a full refund in the form of a store credit. Returns will not be accepted in stores.

Incidents/Injuries:

Starbucks has received eight reports of the plunger’s knob breaking in the U.S. and one report of the plunger’s knob breaking in Canada, resulting in lacerations or puncture injuries.

Sold At:

Starbucks stores nationwide and online at Starbucks.com from November 2016 through January 2019 for about $20.

Importer(s):

Starbucks Corporation, of Seattle, Wash.

Manufactured In:
Portugal
Recall number:
19-114
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

DAVIDsTEA Recalls Valentine’s Day Stackable Mugs Due to Fire Hazard
Bodum Recalls Stove Top Espresso Makers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Brush Art Recalls WIC Nutrition Plates Due to Fire Hazard
H-E-B Recalls Sauté Pans Due to Laceration Hazard
Crate and Barrel Recalls Holiday Milk Bottles Due To Laceration Hazard