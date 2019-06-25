Keystone Recalls G-Force Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standard; Explosion and Burn Hazards

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory requirements for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers. The fireworks are banned hazardous substances and are prohibited from being sold under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA).
Keystone collect at 717-299-3180 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at info@keystonefireworks.com or online at www.keystonefireworks.com and click on News and then Product Recall Notice for more information.
This recall involves the G-Force Artillery Shells packaged in a box of six with the tube included. The tube contains the G-Force logo in red and yellow. The shells are about 5 inches long, 2 inches in diameter, and are covered in a blue wrapping.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
None reported
Keystone Fireworks locations from November 2018 through May 2019 for about $60.
Liuyang Sunwing Import & Export Co Ltd., of China
Keystone Importing & Sales LLC, of Lancaster, Pa.
