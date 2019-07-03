  1. Home
Just Love Fashion Recalls Children’s Pajama Pants Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Children’s pajama pants
Hazard:

The children’s pajama pants fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 3, 2019
Units:
About 1,400
Consumer Contact:

Just Love Fashion toll-free at 888-330-9632 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@justlovefashion.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject and online at www.justlovefashion.com and click on the Recall link at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Prince of Sleep-branded children’s 100 percent micro polyester fleece pajama pants. They were sold in a green football print in sizes 4 through 14/16. Prince of Sleep and the size are printed on the waistband’s top sewn-in label. GPU 12001 and FPU 10001 are printed on the label underneath. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajama pants away from children and contact Just Love Fashion for instructions on receiving a full refund. Just Love Fashion is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com from August 2017 through March 2019 for between $6 and $13.

Importer(s):

M&A Imports Ltd., dba Just Love Fashion, of New York, N.Y.  

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-756
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

