Just Love Fashion Recalls Children’s Pajama Pants Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard (Recall Alert)

The children’s pajama pants fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Just Love Fashion toll-free at 888-330-9632 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@justlovefashion.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject and online at www.justlovefashion.com and click on the Recall link at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Prince of Sleep-branded children’s 100 percent micro polyester fleece pajama pants. They were sold in a green football print in sizes 4 through 14/16. Prince of Sleep and the size are printed on the waistband’s top sewn-in label. GPU 12001 and FPU 10001 are printed on the label underneath.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajama pants away from children and contact Just Love Fashion for instructions on receiving a full refund. Just Love Fashion is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com from August 2017 through March 2019 for between $6 and $13.
M&A Imports Ltd., dba Just Love Fashion, of New York, N.Y.
