J. Crew Recalls Boys’ Denim Pants Due to Aspiration and Choking Hazards

Name of product:
Crewcuts boys’ stone washed denim pants
Hazard:

Small stones can be present in the pockets or waistband of the pants from the stone washing manufacturing process, posing aspiration or choking hazards to young children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 17, 2019
Units:
About 900
Consumer Contact:

J. Crew at 800-261-7422 anytime, email at 24-7@jcrew.com or online at www.jcrew.com/Boys and click on Important Notice for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Crewcuts boys’ denim pants sold in sizes 2 and 3 and only includes pants that were made in Pakistan.  Pants with style number J8406 and season FA 19 are included in the recall.  A care label sewn into the side seam lists the style number and season.  A label sewn into the waistband of the garment lists the size and country of origin and “Crewcuts.”  UPC codes 099105125419 and 099105125420 are listed on the price tag attached to the pants. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pants away from children and remove the stones from pockets or internal waistband opening  to eliminate the hazard

Incidents/Injuries:

J. Crew received one report of stones found in the waistband extension of the pants. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

J. Crew and Crewcuts stores nationwide and online at jcrew.com from July 2019 through October 2019 for about $50. 

Importer(s):

J. Crew Group Inc., of New York, N.Y.  

Manufactured In:
Pakistan
Recall number:
20-040
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
