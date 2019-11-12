Hooey Recalls Children’s Sweatshirts with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard

A drawstring in the sweatshirt hood poses a strangulation hazard to children. Drawstrings can become entangled or caught on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing a significant strangulation hazard to children.
Hooey toll-free at 833-847-0829 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday to Friday, email at info@getyourhooey.com, or online at https://getyourhooey.com/ and click on Product Safety for more information
Recall Details
This recall involves 15 styles of youth-sized sweatshirts with the “Hooey” brand or logo and drawstrings in the hood. The sweatshirts are polyester and cotton. The sweatshirts generally have a single front pocket. They were sold in boys’ and girls’ sizes XS, S, M, L, XL. A white size label has the word “Hooey” and “Made in China” and is located at the center back neck of the sweatshirts. A label in the side seam has the garment care instructions.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sweatshirts away from children and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard.
None reported
Boot Barn, Orscheln’s, Cavenders and other western wear apparel stores from September 2017 through October 2019 for about $45.
Hooey LLC, of Spring Branch, Texas
