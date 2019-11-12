  1. Home
Hooey Recalls Children’s Sweatshirts with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard

Name of product:
Hooey children’s sweatshirts with drawstrings
Hazard:

A drawstring in the sweatshirt hood poses a strangulation hazard to children. Drawstrings can become entangled or caught on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing a significant strangulation hazard to children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
November 12, 2019
Units:
About 6,600 (In addition, 520 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Hooey toll-free at 833-847-0829 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday to Friday,  email at info@getyourhooey.com, or online at https://getyourhooey.com/ and click on Product Safety for more information

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 15 styles of youth-sized sweatshirts with the “Hooey” brand or logo and drawstrings in the hood. The sweatshirts are polyester and cotton. The sweatshirts generally have a single front pocket.  They were sold in boys’ and girls’ sizes XS, S, M, L, XL.  A white size label has the word “Hooey” and “Made in China” and is located at the center back neck of the sweatshirts. A label in the side seam has the garment care instructions.    

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sweatshirts away from children and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Boot Barn, Orscheln’s, Cavenders and other western wear apparel stores from September 2017 through October 2019 for about $45.

Importer(s):

Hooey LLC, of Spring Branch, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-018
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

