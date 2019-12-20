  1. Home
Hallmark Recalls Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards

Name of product:
Frosted balsam jar candles
Hazard:

When the candle is lit, the glass jar can break, posing fire and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 20, 2019
Units:
About 4,500
Consumer Contact:

Hallmark at 800-HALLMARK (800-425-5627) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.hallmark.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the frosted balsam soy blend jar candles.  The scented candles are green and have three wicks. The candle’s glass jar measures about 5 inches high and 4.5 inches in diameter and has a metal top.  Hallmark, frosted balsam and an image of a snowy pine cone appear on the front of the candle. Date code 9211D, SKU code XKT1747 and UPC code 763795556991 appear on a white label on the candle’s underside.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund of the purchase price and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 6 reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Norman’s Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania from September 2019 through December 2019 for about $28.

Distributor(s):

Hallmark Marketing Company LLC, of Kansas City, Mo.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-047
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise