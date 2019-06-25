GS Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at GS Fireworks

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.
GS Fireworks collect at 616-304-8800 anytime or email jewell.david@att.net for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 26 different consumer fireworks. The brand name, product name and the item number are printed on the outside wrapping of the firework.
|
Brand
|
Product Name
|
Item Number
|
Universal
|
1.25” Artillery Shells
|
W5016(B)
|
Universal
|
Blast From The Past
|
UN5088
|
Universal
|
Born Hero 25 Shot Cake
|
BHL2325
|
Sin City
|
Burning Aces 25 Shot Cake
|
SC5G-1501
|
None Listed
|
The Closer 100 Shot Cake
|
None Listed
|
None Listed
|
Clown Shells
|
W515B
|
Clown
|
Cock Rises Canister Shells
|
FF5001
|
Clown
|
Cock-a-doodle-doo 25 Shot Cake
|
8299
|
Hairy Beaver
|
Crazy Labbits 36 Shot Cake
|
HB2015
|
Clown
|
Dead Heat 100 Shot Cake
|
BHL999TS
|
Hairy Beaver
|
Defenders 49 Shot Cake
|
BHL999T2
|
Universal
|
Don’t Panic Canister Shells
|
BHL5135
|
Universal
|
Godzilla Roars 36 Shot Cake
|
UN2566
|
None Listed
|
Horror Night Ball Shells
|
W5007 (B)
|
Clown
|
IT Canister Shells
|
DP5135
|
None Listed
|
Magical Roman Candle
|
WW2901(A-D)
|
Universal
|
Monkey Planet 100 Shot Cake
|
UN2102
|
None Listed
|
Rising Silver – Flowers in Spring 25 Shot Cake
|
W2825
|
Yeti
|
Shrooms 100 Shot Cake
|
YT5026
|
Yeti
|
Sky Jam 96 Shot Cake
|
YT5026
|
Hairy Beaver
|
Spider 25 Shot Cake
|
HB2002
|
None Listed
|
Sun Rise Crackers
|
W010
|
None Listed
|
Thunder King Single Shot Salutes
|
None Listed
|
None Listed
|
Tommy Gun Single Shot Salute
|
WG2018S
|
Clown
|
Top Notch Fireworks 64 Shot Cake
|
BHL2064
|
Clown
|
Tsunami Alert 100 Shot Cake
|
8670
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to GS Fireworks for a full refund.
None reported
Exclusively at GS Fireworks in Wyoming, Michigan from March 2018 through May 2018 for between $10 and $125.
The Michigan State Fire Marshal’s office investigated these fireworks and worked with CPSC to initiate this recall.
