GS Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at GS Fireworks

Name of product:
Fireworks
Hazard:

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 26, 2019
Units:
About 260
Consumer Contact:

GS Fireworks collect at 616-304-8800 anytime or email jewell.david@att.net for more information.  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 26 different consumer fireworks. The brand name, product name and the item number are printed on the outside wrapping of the firework.

Brand

Product Name

Item Number

Universal

1.25” Artillery Shells

W5016(B)

Universal

Blast From The Past

UN5088

Universal

Born Hero 25 Shot Cake

BHL2325

Sin City

Burning Aces 25 Shot Cake

SC5G-1501

None Listed

The Closer 100 Shot Cake    

None Listed

None Listed

Clown Shells

W515B

Clown

Cock Rises Canister Shells

FF5001

Clown

Cock-a-doodle-doo 25 Shot Cake

8299

Hairy Beaver

Crazy Labbits 36 Shot Cake

HB2015

Clown

Dead Heat 100 Shot Cake

BHL999TS

Hairy Beaver

Defenders 49 Shot Cake

BHL999T2

Universal

Don’t Panic Canister Shells

BHL5135

Universal

Godzilla Roars 36 Shot Cake

UN2566

None Listed

Horror Night Ball Shells

W5007 (B)

Clown

IT Canister Shells

DP5135

None Listed

Magical Roman Candle

WW2901(A-D)

Universal

Monkey Planet 100 Shot Cake

UN2102

None Listed

Rising Silver – Flowers in Spring 25 Shot Cake

W2825

Yeti

Shrooms 100 Shot Cake

YT5026

Yeti

Sky Jam 96 Shot Cake

YT5026

Hairy Beaver

Spider 25 Shot Cake

HB2002

None Listed

Sun Rise Crackers

W010

None Listed

Thunder King Single Shot Salutes

None Listed

None Listed

Tommy Gun Single Shot Salute

WG2018S

Clown

Top Notch Fireworks 64 Shot Cake     

BHL2064

Clown

Tsunami Alert 100 Shot Cake

8670
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to GS Fireworks for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Exclusively at GS Fireworks in Wyoming, Michigan from March 2018 through May 2018 for between $10 and $125.

Manufactured In:
China
Note:

The Michigan State Fire Marshal’s office investigated these fireworks and worked with CPSC to initiate this recall.

Recall number:
19-148
