Flying Tiger Copenhagen Recalls Crocodile Candleholders Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Crocodile candleholders
Hazard:

The candleholders are flammable and can catch on fire, posing a fire hazard when the candle burns down.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 19, 2019
Units:
About 180
Consumer Contact:

Flying Tiger Copenhagen toll-free at 844-350-0560 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info.us@flyingtiger.com or online at www.flyingtiger.com and click on product information at the bottom of the page more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Flying Tiger Copenhagen candleholders shaped as a gold-colored crocodile. The candleholders measure 7 inches long by 2 inches wide. The candle holder is inside the crocodile’s wide open mouth. A hangtag attached to the holder reads, “Lysestage – Candle holder” and on the back “Item # 3017653, Batch # 218377”

 
Remedy:

Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled candleholders and contact Flying Tiger for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Flying Tiger Copenhagen has received one report of the candleholder catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores nationwide from September 2019 through October 2019 for about $4.

Importer(s):

Flying Tiger, of Copenhagen, Denmark

Distributor(s):

Tiger Retail East Coast LLC, of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-023
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
