Fisher-Price Recalls Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Campers Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers
Hazard:

The children’s ride-on Power Wheels can continue to run after the foot pedal is released, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 5, 2019
Units:
About 44,000
Consumer Contact:

Fisher-Price at 800-348-0751 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or www.fisher-price.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers with model number FRC29 with a grey foot pedal. The recalled ride-on vehicles are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back. They are battery-operated and have a play kitchen, a fold out grill and pretend campfire. The model number is printed on a label under the hood.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled Power Wheels away from children, stop using them and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Fisher-Price has received 17 reports of the power wheels continuing to run after the foot pedal was released. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from July 2018 through January 2019 for about $400.

Importer(s):

Fisher-Price, of East Aurora, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
19-058
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
