Fisher-Price Recalls Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Campers Due to Injury Hazard

The children’s ride-on Power Wheels can continue to run after the foot pedal is released, posing an injury hazard.
Fisher-Price at 800-348-0751 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or www.fisher-price.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers with model number FRC29 with a grey foot pedal. The recalled ride-on vehicles are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back. They are battery-operated and have a play kitchen, a fold out grill and pretend campfire. The model number is printed on a label under the hood.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled Power Wheels away from children, stop using them and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.
Fisher-Price has received 17 reports of the power wheels continuing to run after the foot pedal was released. No injuries have been reported.
Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from July 2018 through January 2019 for about $400.
Fisher-Price, of East Aurora, N.Y.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800