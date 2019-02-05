  1. Home
DeWALT Recalls Drills Due to Shock Hazard

NOTE: This recall was previously announced independently on January 10, 2019 by the firm due to the government furlough.

Name of product:
DEWALT DWD110 and DWD112 drills
Hazard:

The drill’s wiring can contact internal moving parts, posing a shock hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 5, 2019
Units:
About 122,000 (in addition, about 8,000 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

DeWALT toll-free at 855-752-5259 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET,Monday through Friday, emailat recall@sbdinc.com or online at www.dewalt.com and click on Service and Support then Safety Recall Notice for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the D e WALT DWD110 and DWD112 3/8-inch variable speed reversing drills. The drills are yellow with black accents and have a power cable connected at one end. Only drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are affected. If the drill is marked with an “X” after the date code it has already been inspected and is not affected. The model number is located on a label on the right side of the drill. The date code is etched into the body of the drill below the label. Consumers whose drill does not have a date code, or who cannot locate the date code should contact the company.

Product Name

UPC

D e WALT DWD110

885911037518

D e WALT DWD112

885911057319

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drills and contact DeWALT to schedule a free inspection and repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers, from September 2017 through November 2018 for between $60 and $70.

Manufacturer(s):

DEWALT Industrial Tool Company, of Towson, Md.

Manufactured In:
USA
Recall number:
19-059
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
