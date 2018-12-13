The Company Store Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards (Recall Alert)

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
The Company Store at 800-273-7702 from 6 a.m. to midnight CT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday or online at www.thecompanystore.com and click on the “Product Recalls” link located under the “Help” link for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves The Company Store children’s 100% cotton terry robes. They were sold in sizes XS, S, M, L and XL in the following colors: blue, green, gray, orange, pink, purple, red and white. The long-sleeved, hooded robes have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt. “The Company Store,” “RN#120962” and a tracking number beginning with either “CS3981DR,” “CS0981DR” or “28738” are printed on a sewn-in neck label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact The Company Store for a full refund of the purchase price. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Online at www.TheCompanyStore.com from March 2015 through October 2018 for about $60.
Home Depot U.S.A., dba The Company Store, of Atlanta, Ga. and Hanover Company Store LLC, of Weehawken, N.J.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800