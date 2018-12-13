  1. Home
  2. Recalls

The Company Store Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Children’s robes
Hazard:

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 13, 2018
Units:
About 13,000
Consumer Contact:

The Company Store at 800-273-7702 from 6 a.m. to midnight CT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday or online at www.thecompanystore.com and click on the “Product Recalls” link located under the “Help” link for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves The Company Store children’s 100% cotton terry robes. They were sold in sizes XS, S, M, L and XL in the following colors: blue, green, gray, orange, pink, purple, red and white. The long-sleeved, hooded robes have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt. “The Company Store,” “RN#120962” and a tracking number beginning with either “CS3981DR,” “CS0981DR” or “28738” are printed on a sewn-in neck label.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact The Company Store for a full refund of the purchase price. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at www.TheCompanyStore.com from March 2015 through October 2018 for about $60.

Importer(s):

Home Depot U.S.A., dba The Company Store, of Atlanta, Ga. and Hanover Company Store LLC, of Weehawken, N.J.

Manufactured In:
Turkey
Recall number:
19-721
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Women’s Scarves Recalled by Raj Imports Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
Meijer Recalls Children’s Hooded Jackets Due to Choking Hazard
LÍLLÉbaby Recalls Baby Carriers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Fantasia Accessories Recalls Slap Bracelets Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target
i play Recalls Infant Rattles Due to Choking Hazard