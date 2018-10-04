  1. Home
Metal Playground Climbers Recalled by BCI Burke Due to Strangulation Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Merge playground climbers
Hazard:

The two welded handgrip locations at the top of the climbers can be too large creating a strangulation hazard. A child’s body could become lodged in these openings, posing a strangulation hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 4, 2018
Units:
About 200
Consumer Contact:

Contact BCI Burke at 800-356-2070 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at bciburke.com and click on the Climber Recall tab for more information.   

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Burke Merge Metal Climbers. These climbers are used on play equipment as an attachment that allows children to climb up and access the play structure. The metal climbers were sold in many color combinations with small geometric shaped openings with a platform and two welded handgrips at the top.  “Burke” is printed on identification labels that are placed on the exterior of the entire play structure.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately remove these climbers from use and contact the firm for a free repair kit. BCI Burke is contacting all owners directly by mail.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

BCI Burke Company and its distributors to public and private organizations including schools, public parks, and home owners associations nationwide from November 2015 through March 2018 for $1,400.

Manufacturer(s):

BCI Burke Company, of Fond du lac, Wis.

Distributor(s):

BCI Burke Company, of Fond du lac, Wis.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-703
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

