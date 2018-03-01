  1. Home
Graco Recalls Highchairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

Name of product:
Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 Highchairs
Hazard:

The highchair’s rear legs can pivot out of position making the chair unstable and posing a fall hazard to a child in the highchair.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 1, 2018
Units:
About 36,000 (In addition, 3,200 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Graco at 800-345-4109 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gracobaby.com and click on Support, then Product Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Graco Table2Table™ 6-in-1 highchairs with model number 1969721. The 6-in-1 highchairs convert to six different modes, including a traditional highchair, a booster seat and toddler chair and table. The highchair’s cushion is white with gold and gray polka dots. The model number is printed on a label on the underside of the toddler seat and on a label on the back of the booster seat. Graco and Table2Table highchair are also printed on the label on the underside of the toddler seat.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled highchairs and contact Graco for a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of position, including five injuries to children who got bumps and bruises when their highchair fell over when they were in it.

Sold Exclusively At:

Walmart stores nationwide from October 2016 through December 2017 for about $100.

Importer(s):

Graco Children’s Products Inc., of Atlanta, Ga

Recall number:
18-112
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

