BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Fuel can spray from the fuel tank when opening the gas cap, posing a fuel leak and fire hazard.
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at www.can-am.brp.com and click on “Owner Center” and then “Safety” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2018 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade all-terrain vehicles sold in a variety of colors. Can-Am and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is printed on the frame under the seat in the middle and on the frame behind the right front wheel. The following models are included in the recall.
|
Models
|
Colors
|
OUTLANDER 450, 570 and 650
|
Red, Squadron Green
|
OUTLANDER 6X6 DPS 650
|
Squadron Green
|
OUTLANDER 6X6 XT 1000
|
Breakup Country Camo
|
OUTLANDER DPS 450, 570, 650, 850 and 1000R
|
Flat Black, Breakup Country Camo, Orange Crush, Squadron Green,
|
OUTLANDER DPS LE 570
|
Flat Black, Breakup Country Camo, Orange Crush, Squadron Green
|
OUTLANDER MAX 450 and 570
|
Brush Aluminium, Red
|
OUTLANDER MAX DPS 450, 570 and 650
|
Orange Crush, Squadron Green
|
OUTLANDER MAX LTD 1000R
|
Midnight blue
|
OUTLANDER MAX WIN 650 and 850
|
White
|
OUTLANDER MAX XT 570, 650, 850 and 1000R
|
Breakup Country Camo, Brush Aluminium, Flat Black, Intense Red, Pure Magnesium
|
OUTLANDER MAX XT LE 650
|
Brush Aluminium, Flat Black, Intense Red, Pure Magnesium
|
OUTLANDER MAX XTP 850 and 1000R
|
Black
|
OUTLANDER MOS 450, 570 and 1000R
|
Breakup Country Camo
|
OUTLANDER WIN 650 and 850
|
White
|
OUTLANDER XT 570, 650, 850 and 1000R
|
Breakup Country Camo, Brush Aluminium, Intense Red, Pure Magnesium
|
OUTLANDER XTP 850 and 1000R
|
Black
|
OUTLANDER XXC 1000R
|
Black, Sunburst Yellow/Black/ Hyper Silver
|
RENEGADE 570, 850 and 1000
|
Red
|
RENEGADE XXC 850 and 1000R
|
Red/White/Black
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a BRP Can-Am ATV dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received six reports of fuel spraying out of the fuel tank. No injuries or fires have been reported.
Can-Am dealers nationwide from June 2017 through June 2018 for between $6,000 and $16,500.
BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800