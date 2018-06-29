  1. Home
BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
2018 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade all-terrain vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

Fuel can spray from the fuel tank when opening the gas cap, posing a fuel leak and fire hazard.

 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 29, 2018
Units:
About 13,300
Consumer Contact:

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at www.can-am.brp.com and click on “Owner Center” and then “Safety” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2018 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade all-terrain vehicles sold in a variety of colors. Can-Am and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is printed on the frame under the seat in the middle and on the frame behind the right front wheel. The following models are included in the recall.

 

Models

Colors

OUTLANDER 450, 570 and 650

Red, Squadron Green

OUTLANDER 6X6 DPS 650

Squadron Green

OUTLANDER 6X6 XT 1000

Breakup Country Camo

OUTLANDER DPS 450, 570, 650, 850 and 1000R

Flat Black, Breakup Country Camo, Orange Crush, Squadron Green,

OUTLANDER DPS LE 570

Flat Black, Breakup Country Camo, Orange Crush, Squadron Green

OUTLANDER MAX 450 and 570

Brush Aluminium, Red

OUTLANDER MAX DPS 450, 570 and 650

Orange Crush, Squadron Green

OUTLANDER MAX LTD 1000R

Midnight blue

OUTLANDER MAX WIN 650 and 850

White

OUTLANDER MAX XT 570, 650, 850 and 1000R

Breakup Country Camo, Brush Aluminium, Flat Black, Intense Red, Pure Magnesium

OUTLANDER MAX XT LE 650

Brush Aluminium, Flat Black, Intense Red, Pure Magnesium

OUTLANDER MAX XTP 850 and 1000R

Black

OUTLANDER MOS 450,  570 and 1000R

Breakup Country Camo

OUTLANDER WIN 650 and 850

White

OUTLANDER XT 570, 650, 850 and 1000R

Breakup Country Camo, Brush Aluminium, Intense Red, Pure Magnesium

OUTLANDER XTP 850 and 1000R

Black

OUTLANDER XXC 1000R

Black, Sunburst Yellow/Black/ Hyper Silver

 RENEGADE 570, 850 and 1000

Red

 RENEGADE XXC 850 and 1000R

Red/White/Black

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a BRP Can-Am ATV dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of fuel spraying out of the fuel tank. No injuries or fires have been reported.

Sold At:

Can-Am dealers nationwide from June 2017 through June 2018 for between $6,000 and $16,500.

Importer(s):

BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
18-750
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
