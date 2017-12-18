  1. Home
Matrix Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standard; Explosion and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Fireworks
Hazard:

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing burn and explosion hazards to consumers. The product is labeled as a fountain but functions similar to an M-80 or other large firecracker, which are illegal.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 19, 2017
Units:
About 56,200
Consumer Contact:

Matrix Fireworks collect at 701-642-2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email pmossmatrixfireworks@yahoo.com

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Jumbo Fireworks “Surprise Fountain.” The recalled fireworks were sold individually and have product code JFG4279 printed on the front panel above the cautionary text. The fireworks are small red cylinder devices that measure 3 inches tall by about 1 inch wide. “Jumbo Fireworks,” “Surprise Fountain,” “Warning” and an image of fountains with happy faces are printed on the front.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should not use the recalled fireworks and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Matrix Fireworks of Wahpeton, N.D. from May 2017 through August 2017 for about $15.

Importer(s):

Matrix Fireworks Inc., of Wahpeton, N.D.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-063
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

