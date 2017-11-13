  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Sonic Smart Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Dollar Mania Due to Explosion and Fire Hazards

Name of product:
Self-balancing scooters/hoverboards
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
November 14, 2017
Recall number:
18-032
Consumer Contact:

Dollar Mania toll-free at 844-333-4457 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online on the Dollar Mania Facebook page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Sonic Smart Wheels self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards, with model number S-01 or SBW666SL printed on the bottom of the unit. The hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion batteries. The hoverboards were sold in black, blue, green, red, white and yellow and have an “S” printed in the center of the wheel caps.

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled self-balancing scooters/hoverboards and contact Dollar Mania for instructions on returning the hoverboard to receive a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a self-balancing scooter/hoverboard catching fire in Louisiana in 2017 resulting in approximately $40,000 of property damage to a consumer’s home. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Dollar Mania stores in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisana from August 2015 through December 2016 for about $200.

Importer(s):

Dollar Mania, of Bossier City, La.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 1,000
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Precision Shooting Recalls Archery Crossbows Due to Injury Hazard
Tech Drift Recalls Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards
Sonic Smart Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Dollar Mania Due to Explosion and Fire Hazards
Go Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Four Star Imports Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Village Mart
iHoverspeed Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Simplified Wireless Due to Fire Hazard