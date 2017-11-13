Sonic Smart Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Dollar Mania Due to Explosion and Fire Hazards

The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.
Dollar Mania toll-free at 844-333-4457 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online on the Dollar Mania Facebook page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Sonic Smart Wheels self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards, with model number S-01 or SBW666SL printed on the bottom of the unit. The hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion batteries. The hoverboards were sold in black, blue, green, red, white and yellow and have an “S” printed in the center of the wheel caps.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled self-balancing scooters/hoverboards and contact Dollar Mania for instructions on returning the hoverboard to receive a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.
The firm has received one report of a self-balancing scooter/hoverboard catching fire in Louisiana in 2017 resulting in approximately $40,000 of property damage to a consumer’s home. No injuries have been reported.
Dollar Mania stores in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisana from August 2015 through December 2016 for about $200.
Dollar Mania, of Bossier City, La.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800