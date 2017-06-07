Madison Mill Recalls Safety Gates Due to Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards

  1. Home
Name of product:
Foldaway expandable safety gates
Hazard:

A young child’s neck can fit into the “V” shaped opening along the top edge of the gate, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards to young children. Also, young children can pass under the gate allowing access to restricted areas, such as stairs.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 7, 2017
Units:
About 25,180 (In addition about 68,400 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Madison Mill at 877-220-4705 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at tom.mckelvey@madisonmill.com or online at www.madison mill.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Madison Mill 23 and 25 foldaway expandable safety gates.  Item number 23 extends to three feet and item number 25 extends to five feet. The expandable gates are made of hardwood and are used to secure children or small pets in certain areas of the home. The model and item number can be found on the original packaging.

 

Model

Item number

Dimensions

Madison Mill 23 Foldaway Gate

  23

Extends to 3 ft. (36 inches)

Madison Mill 25 Foldaway Gate

  25

Extends to 5 ft. (60 inches)
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled gates and contact Madison Mill for instructions on receiving a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Do It Best stores and other independent hardware stores nationwide from January 2013 through May 2017 for between $20 and $35.  

Manufacturer(s):

Madison Mill Inc., of Ashland City, Tenn.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
17-173
