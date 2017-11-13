Go Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Four Star Imports Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Village Mart

The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.
Four Star Imports at 800-780-5231 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT or online at www.villagemart.com and click on Recall Notice.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Go Wheels self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards. The hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. “Go Wheel” is printed in a circle on the middle of the unit where the sides connect. The “Go Wheel” identification will illuminate when the hoverboard is powered on. They were sold in black, white, red, blue, gold and pink.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled self-balancing scooters/hoverboards and contact Four Star Imports to return their unit to receive a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.
Four Star Imports has received one report of a self-balancing scooter/hoverboard overheating. There have been no reports of injuries or property damage.
Village Mart store in Memphis, Tennessee from October 2015 to March 2016 for about $200.
Four Star Imports, of Memphis, Tenn.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800