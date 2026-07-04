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Walmart Recalls Over 4.4 Million Expert Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard

  • Expert Grill 16-inch Steel Fiber Scrub Brush and Scraper for Grills
  • Expert Grill Handheld Steel Fiber Scrub Brush with Ergonomic Handle for Grill Cleaning
  • Expert Grill 21” 3-head Grill Brush with Stainless Steel Bristles and Soft-Grip Handle
  • Expert Grill Long Handle Grill Brush with Scraper, 17.7”
  • Expert Grill Grilling Accessories BBQ Grill Tools Set, 10 Pieces Stainless Steel Grill Kit
Name of Product:
Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes
Hazard:

Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 01, 2026
Units:

About 4,477,655   

Consumer Contact

Walmart toll-free at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.walmart.com/help or https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls or www.walmart.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain Walmart Expert Grill metal wire bristle grill brushes. The brushes have black plastic or stainless-steel handles. Some brushes come with metal scraper attached. The following model numbers are included in this recall and can be found on the product packaging or a sticker/tag attached to the brush: 

 

Model No. Brush Description Brush Photograph Distribution Dates 
EX5607031616002 Expert Grill 16-inch Steel Fiber Scrub Brush and Scraper for Grills 

 

  recalled item

January 2025-August 2026 
EX5607031616003 Expert Grill Handheld Steel Fiber Scrub Brush with Ergonomic Handle for Grill Cleaning recalled item

 

January 2025-August 2026 
XG1310700206 Expert Grill 21” 3-head Grill Brush with Stainless Steel Bristles and Soft-Grip Handle  recalled itemJanuary 2022 to August 2026 
XG1136178597003 Expert Grill Long Handle Grill Brush with Scraper, 17.7”   recalled itemJanuary 2021 to August 2026 
XG1410700124 Expert Grill Grilling Accessories BBQ Grill Tools Set, 10 Pieces Stainless Steel Grill Kit  recalled item

 

  

December 2023 to August 2026 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled grill brushes immediately and contact Walmart for a full refund or a credit for use at any Walmart store or Walmart.com. Consumers will be asked to return their recalled brushes to Walmart or discard them.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Walmart and online including Walmart.com from January 2021 through August 2026 for between $1 and $28.
Importer(s):

Walmart, Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-010

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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