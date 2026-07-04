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Dual Fuel Ranges Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire or Explosion Hazards; Manufactured by AGA Rangemaster

  • Recalled AGA Elise Freestanding Dual Fuel Range- Model AEL361DF
  • Recalled AGA Mercury Freestanding Dual Fuel Range- Model AMC36DF 
  • Recalled AGA Mercury Freestanding Dual Fuel Range- Model AMC48DF
  • Recalled AGA Mercury Freestanding Dual Fuel Range- Model AMC48DF
  • Recalled La Cornue CornuFé 90 Dual Fuel Range Model- LAC9
  • Recalled La Cornue CornuFé 110 Dual Fuel Range Model- LAC1
  • Consumers can continue to use the electric oven sections indicated by the green checks but must shut off the gas supply valve which will prevent usage of the gas surface burners, indicated by the red X’s.  
Name of Product:
AGA Elise and Mercury Series Freestanding Dual Fuel Ranges and La Cornue CornuFé 90 and CornuFé 110 Series Freestanding Dual Fuel Ranges 
Hazard:

Dual Fuel Ranges with a missing cap from the gas test port can cause a gas leak,​ posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire or explosion hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 10, 2026
Units:

About 3,992 (In addition, about 336 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

AGA Rangemaster recall line toll-free at 888-257-7912 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at  www.agarangeusa/testcap-recall  or www.lacornueusa/testcap-recall and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Website

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves freestanding AGA Elise and Mercury Series Dual Fuel Ranges, in 36- and 48-inch widths and freestanding La Cornue CornuFé Series Dual Fuel Ranges in 36- and 43-inch widths manufactured between March 19, 2025 and July 24, 2026. All units have gas surface burners, set for Natural or LP gas, with one to three electric ovens depending on size.  The products are sold in stainless steel, white and 13 other colors, which can be found at www.agarangeusa.com and www.lacornueusa.com. All colors, trim options and gas types (Natural or LP) are included.  The serial number is on the rating plate, which is located on the bottom panel of the unit under the storage drawer. 

Model  Production Date Range  
AEL361DF  3/19/25 to 7/24/26  
AEL481DF  3/19/25 to 7/24/26  
AMC36DF  3/19/25 to 7/24/26  
AMC48DF  3/19/25 to 7/24/26  
LAC9  3/19/25 to 7/24/26  
LAC1  3/19/25 to 7/24/26  
Remedy:

Consumers should shut off the gas supply to avoid the risk of gas leak immediately and contact AGA Rangemaster. Consumers should promptly determine if their range is subject to recall by locating the model/serial number on the rating plate (on the bottom panel under the storage drawer) and visiting the Recall webpage at www.lacornueusa.com/testcap-recall or  www.agarangeusa.com/testcap-recall. If subject to the recall, consumers should contact AGA Rangemaster for a free inspection and repair by a certified technician. Consumers can continue to use only the electric oven sections of the range. The gas surface burners cannot be used.   

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Authorized appliance dealers nationwide from March 2025 through July 2026 for about $6,000 to $20,000.
Manufacturer(s):
AGA Rangemaster Limited, of United Kingdom
Manufactured In:
United Kingdom
Recall number:
26-756
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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