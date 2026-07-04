Dual Fuel Ranges Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire or Explosion Hazards; Manufactured by AGA Rangemaster

Description:

This recall involves freestanding AGA Elise and Mercury Series Dual Fuel Ranges, in 36- and 48-inch widths and freestanding La Cornue CornuFé Series Dual Fuel Ranges in 36- and 43-inch widths manufactured between March 19, 2025 and July 24, 2026. All units have gas surface burners, set for Natural or LP gas, with one to three electric ovens depending on size. The products are sold in stainless steel, white and 13 other colors, which can be found at www.agarangeusa.com and www.lacornueusa.com . All colors, trim options and gas types (Natural or LP) are included. The serial number is on the rating plate, which is located on the bottom panel of the unit under the storage drawer.