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Golden Link Recalls Fantastic Four Cups and Captain America Popcorn Helmet Containers with LED Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

  • Recalled Invisible Woman Cup with LED Lights in blue
  • Recalled Human Torch Cup with LED Lights in red
  • Recalled Built-in LED Lights located on the bottom of the cups
  • Recalled Captain America Popcorn Helmet Container with LED Lights with lid open
  • Recalled Captain America Popcorn Helmet Container with LED Lights
Name of Product:
Fantastic Four Drinking Cups and Captain America Popcorn Helmet Containers with LED Lights
Hazard:

The cups and containers violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because they contain button cell batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. In addition, the products do not bear the warning labels required by Reese’s Law. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 30, 2026
Units:

About 55,350  

Consumer Contact

Golden Link online at https://goldenlinknorthamerica.com and click “Product Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information or by email at productrecall@goldenlinkinc.com.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Fantastic Four Invisible Woman and Human Torch Drinking Cups and Captain America Popcorn Helmet Containers with LED lights. The products are souvenirs sold at movie theaters for the Fantastic Four and Captain America movie productions. The Fantastic Four Invisible Woman cups are blue and the Human Torch cups are red in color.  The Captain America helmet containers are navy blue and silver and about 85 ounces with an opening at the top to store popcorn.  

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the Fantastic Four Cups and Captain America Popcorn Helmet Containers immediately and contact Golden Link for a refund of the purchase price of the product. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the product and send a photo showing proof of disposal to productrecall@goldenlinkinc.com to receive a refund. 

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
The Fantastic Four Cups were sold at AMC movie theaters nationwide from March 2025 through April 2025 for about $15. The Captain America Popcorn Helmet Containers were sold at AMC Theaters, Cobb Theaters, Drive in Group, El Capitan EVO Cinemas, Goldenlink, GQT Movies, Harkins, Independent Theatre, Maya Cinemas, Reading, West Wind, Escape and Zurich Group nationwide from February through August 2025 for about $30.
Importer(s):

Golden Link, of Middletown, New York 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-650

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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