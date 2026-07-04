Galanz Americas Recalls Retro Refrigerators Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; One Death Reported

The recalled refrigerators’ internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.
About 121,680
Galanz Americas at 888-462-0579 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@galanzamericas.com, or online at GalanzRetroFridgeRecall.expertinquiry.com or www.galanz.com/us/ and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Galanz Americas Limited Company (Galanz Americas) are announcing the recall of Galanz Retro Refrigerators, manufactured by Zhongshan Galanz, of China, and imported by Home Depot and Galanz Americas.
CPSC is aware of 34 reports of fire involving the refrigerators, one of which resulted in a fatality according to the local fire department report.
About 121,680 refrigerators were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com for between $330 and $520.
The Galanz retro-style refrigerators were sold in black, blue, red and white, and measure about 58 inches high, 24 inches deep and 21 inches wide. The 7.6 cu. ft. capacity refrigerators have either left-hand opening or right-hand opening doors with handles, three adjustable glass shelves and one drawer. The top freezer has a separate door, one drawer and “Galanz” printed on front. Only refrigerators with date codes ranging from December 2018 through December 2020 and with one of the following model numbers are included in this recall: BCD-215V-62H, GLR76TRDER, GLR76TBKER, GLR76TBEER or GLR76TWEER. “Galanz,” the model number and the date code, in YYYYMM format, are printed on a white label on the upper left-hand corner on the back of the unit.
Consumers should unplug and stop using the recalled refrigerators immediately until repaired and contact Galanz to schedule free in-home repair by a qualified technician.
CPSC is aware of 34 reports of fire involving the refrigerators, one of which resulted in a fatality according to the local fire department report.
Home Depot, of Georgia and Galanz Americas Limited Company, of New Jersey
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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