Galanz Americas Recalls Retro Refrigerators Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; One Death Reported

Description:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Galanz Americas Limited Company (Galanz Americas) are announcing the recall of Galanz Retro Refrigerators, manufactured by Zhongshan Galanz, of China, and imported by Home Depot and Galanz Americas.

CPSC is aware of 34 reports of fire involving the refrigerators, one of which resulted in a fatality according to the local fire department report.

About 121,680 refrigerators were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com for between $330 and $520.

The Galanz retro-style refrigerators were sold in black, blue, red and white, and measure about 58 inches high, 24 inches deep and 21 inches wide. The 7.6 cu. ft. capacity refrigerators have either left-hand opening or right-hand opening doors with handles, three adjustable glass shelves and one drawer. The top freezer has a separate door, one drawer and “Galanz” printed on front. Only refrigerators with date codes ranging from December 2018 through December 2020 and with one of the following model numbers are included in this recall: BCD-215V-62H, GLR76TRDER, GLR76TBKER, GLR76TBEER or GLR76TWEER. “Galanz,” the model number and the date code, in YYYYMM format, are printed on a white label on the upper left-hand corner on the back of the unit.