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ZMC Group Expands Recall of Light-Up Children’s Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled Light‑Up Foam Stick (Item No. SS041‑M) – Model Wrapped with Mexican Flag Design
  • Recalled Light‑Up Foam Stick (Item No. SS041‑M) – End of stick showing accessible button cell batteries.
  • Recalled Light‑Up Foam Stick (Item No. SS041‑M) – Labeling area located along the side of the stick.
  • Recalled light-up unicorn headband (Item No. G02-UN) – Headband and close up showing accessible button cell batteries.
  • Recalled light-up assorted colors jelly rings (Item No. PS270) – Ring and close up showing accessible button cell batteries.
  • Recalled light-up transparent jelly rings (Item No. PS271) – Ring and close up showing accessible button cell batteries.
  • Recalled light-up heart balloon flower (Item No. 777-1) – Wand and close up showing accessible button cell batteries.
Name of Product:
Light-Up Children’s Toys
Hazard:

The recalled light-up toys violate the mandatory safety standard for children’s toys because the toys contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 10, 2026
Units:

About 245,124 (ZMC Group previously recalled 124,560 battery-operated light up toys on May 07, 2026, which are included in the total of 245,124)

Consumer Contact

Email ZMC Group at recallzmctoy@gmail.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall expansion involves ZMC Group battery-operated light-up toys including a Mexican flag theme foam stick, a Unicorn headband, assorted colors and transparent jelly rings and heart shaped balloon flowers. 

Product Name Item # 
19.4" Mexican Flag Theme Light Up Stick SS041-M 
Light-Up Unicorn Headband  G02-UN 
Light-Up Assorted Colors Jelly Rings PS270 
Light-Up Transparent Jelly Rings PS271 
Light-Up Heart Balloon Flower 777-1 


Packaging for the products has a label with the item number, identification of the distributor, place of manufacture, production date and batch number. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the toys immediately, take them away from children and contact ZMC Group for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove the batteries, write “RECALLED” or a large “X” on the product with a permanent marker and submit a photo of the disposed product to recallzmctoy@gmail.com.   

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Diva at Heart, primarily in California, Texas, Oregon, Mississippi, and Arizona, and various distributors and retail stores and online at https://www.divaatheartsj.com/ from October 2018 through July 2026.
Importer(s):

ZMC Group Inc., of Los Angeles, California 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-766

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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