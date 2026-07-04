ZMC Group Expands Recall of Light-Up Children’s Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled light-up toys violate the mandatory safety standard for children’s toys because the toys contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.
About 245,124 (ZMC Group previously recalled 124,560 battery-operated light up toys on May 07, 2026, which are included in the total of 245,124)
Email ZMC Group at recallzmctoy@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall expansion involves ZMC Group battery-operated light-up toys including a Mexican flag theme foam stick, a Unicorn headband, assorted colors and transparent jelly rings and heart shaped balloon flowers.
|Product Name
|Item #
|19.4" Mexican Flag Theme Light Up Stick
|SS041-M
|Light-Up Unicorn Headband
|G02-UN
|Light-Up Assorted Colors Jelly Rings
|PS270
|Light-Up Transparent Jelly Rings
|PS271
|Light-Up Heart Balloon Flower
|777-1
Packaging for the products has a label with the item number, identification of the distributor, place of manufacture, production date and batch number.
Consumers should stop using the toys immediately, take them away from children and contact ZMC Group for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove the batteries, write “RECALLED” or a large “X” on the product with a permanent marker and submit a photo of the disposed product to recallzmctoy@gmail.com.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported.
ZMC Group Inc., of Los Angeles, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.