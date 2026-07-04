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Cade California Electronic Recalls Finger Light Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled California Cade Electronic LED Projecting Finger Lights Package
  • Recalled California Cade Electronic LED Projecting Finger Lights
  • Recalled California Cade Electronic LED Projecting Finger Lights in Package
Name of Product:
Cade California Electronic Projecting Finger Light Toys
Hazard:

The recalled finger lights violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the toys contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 10, 2026
Units:

About 179,739 

Consumer Contact

Cade California Electronic by email at ccecamazonservice@gmail.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves California Cade Electronic Finger Lights which contain three button cells batteries. The finger lights come in 50 pieces in a box in white, blue, red and green. The finger lights have “California Cade Electronic” and “Finger Flashlights” printed on labels located on the front of the package. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately, take them away from children and contact Cade California Electronic for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to properly dispose of the finger lights into the trash and send a photo of the disposed product to ccecamazonservice@gmail.com 

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Amazon.com from March 2015 through July 2026 for between $5 and $16.
Retailer:

California Cade Electronic, LLC, of Hacienda Heights, California  

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-761

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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