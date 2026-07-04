Truststone Group Recalls XO Poppy Power Trip Magnetic Wireless Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at TJX and Marshalls Stores

Description:

This recall involves XO Poppy Power Trip Magnetic Wireless Power Banks with model number PYPBK5M. The power banks come in three colors and can be identified by their appearance and packaging: cream colored (PY-PBK5M-CR2); cream with pink bow print (PY-PBK5M-BW8); and black with teddy bear print (PY-PBK5M-TB2). Specific model numbers can be found printed on the bottom of the original packaging, directly above the barcode.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.