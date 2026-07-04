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Truststone Group Recalls XO Poppy Power Trip Magnetic Wireless Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at TJX and Marshalls Stores

  • Recalled XO Poppy Power Bank PY-PBK5M-TB2 (Teddy Bear Print)
  • Recalled XO Poppy Power Bank PY-PBK5M-BW8 (Bow Print)
  • Recalled XO Poppy Power Bank PY-PBK5M-CR2 (Cream)
Name of Product:
XO Poppy Power Trip Magnetic Wireless Power Banks
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 03, 2026
Units:

About 32,400

Consumer Contact

Truststone Group toll-free at 833-820-0888 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at xopowerbank@realtimeresults.net, online at https://www.recallrtr.com/xopowerbank and click on “Important Recall Information” to learn more.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves XO Poppy Power Trip Magnetic Wireless Power Banks with model number PYPBK5M. The power banks come in three colors and can be identified by their appearance and packaging: cream colored (PY-PBK5M-CR2); cream with pink bow print (PY-PBK5M-BW8); and black with teddy bear print (PY-PBK5M-TB2). Specific model numbers can be found printed on the bottom of the original packaging, directly above the barcode.   

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Truststone Group for a full refund in the form of a virtual gift card.  The virtual gift card can be used at any establishment that accepts Mastercard.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
TJX and Marshalls stores nationwide from April 2025 through March 2026 for about $15
Importer(s):

Truststone Group LLC of New York

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
26-740

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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