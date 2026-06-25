Super Off-Road Solar Power Banks Recalled Due to Overheating; Imported by Spector & Co.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and visit spectroandco.com/recall to register for a full refund. The refund will be in the form of a check which will be mailed to consumers. Consumers should dispose of the camera in accordance with local and state regulations.



Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.