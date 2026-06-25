Super Off-Road Solar Power Banks Recalled Due to Overheating; Imported by Spector & Co.

The solar power bank’s lithium-ion battery can swell and overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
About 7,400 (In addition, about 4,964 were sold in Canada)
Spector & Co. toll-free at 888-377-7732 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@spectorandco.com, or online at https://www.spectorandco.com/us/our-company/recall or www.spectorandco.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the webpage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Super Off-Road 12,000 mAh Solar Wireless Power Bank, a power bank with solar charging capability. The product can be used to charge devices wirelessly. The power bank is black and measures about 3.4 inches wide by 6.5 inches high.
Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and visit spectroandco.com/recall to register for a full refund. The refund will be in the form of a check which will be mailed to consumers. Consumers should dispose of the camera in accordance with local and state regulations.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
The firm has received two reports of the power bank’s battery swelling. No injuries have been reported.
Spector & Co., of Saint Laurent, of Quebec, Canada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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