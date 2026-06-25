 Skip to main content

Super Off-Road Solar Power Banks Recalled Due to Overheating; Imported by Spector & Co.

  • Recalled Super Off-Road 12,000 mAh Solar Wireless Power Bank
Name of Product:
Super Off-Road 12,000 mAh Solar Wireless Power Banks
Hazard:

The solar power bank’s lithium-ion battery can swell and overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 25, 2026
Units:

About 7,400 (In addition, about 4,964 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Spector & Co. toll-free at 888-377-7732 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@spectorandco.com, or online at https://www.spectorandco.com/us/our-company/recall or www.spectorandco.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the webpage for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Super Off-Road 12,000 mAh Solar Wireless Power Bank, a power bank with solar charging capability. The product can be used to charge devices wirelessly. The power bank is black and measures about 3.4 inches wide by 6.5 inches high.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and visit spectroandco.com/recall to register for a full refund. The refund will be in the form of a check which will be mailed to consumers. Consumers should dispose of the camera in accordance with local and state regulations. 
 
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the power bank’s battery swelling. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Given away as promotional items by various companies from January 2019 through December 2023.
Importer(s):

Spector & Co., of Saint Laurent, of Quebec, Canada

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-575

Related Recalls

Recalled Panasonic 3V VL2020 lithium coin battery
Lithium Coin Batteries Recalled Due to Battery Ingestion; Violates Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Coin Batteries; Imported by Proudly American Store, of Canada

The recalled coin batteries are not in child-resistant packaging and do not bear the warning labels required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled LiCB CR2032 3V Lithium Coin Batteries
Lithium Coin Batteries Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Coin Batteries; Imported and Sold on Amazon by LiCB

The recalled coin batteries are not in child-resistant packaging and do not bear the warning labels required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled CR2025 Lithium Battery – As appears in pouch
EEMB USA Recalls Battery Pouches Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Coin Batteries

The lithium coin batteries are in pouches that are not child-resistant as required under Reese’s Law. If a child swallows button cell or coin batteries, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled Manik 450W (Black) and Manik 1200W (White) Power Supply Units shown above.
Apex Gaming PCs Recalls Manik and Apex-branded ATX Computer Power Supplies Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards

The units lack a permanent, on-product warning label identifying potential electrical shock and electrocution hazards, posing a risk of serious injury or death if the unit is opened or disassembled.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product