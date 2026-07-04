 Skip to main content

BenQ America Recalls GV31 Portable Projectors Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled BenQ Portable Projector – model GV31
  • Recalled BenQ Portable Projector – model GV31
Name of Product:
BenQ GV31 Portable Projectors
Hazard:

The recalled projectors’ lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
July 30, 2026
Units:

About 1,249 (In addition, about 240 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

BenQ toll-free at 866-600-2367 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email GV31recall@benq.com, or online https://www.benq.com/en-us/support/gv31recall.html or www.benq.com, and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information. 

  

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves BenQ-branded portable projectors, model GV31. The white, circular projectors measure about 5.2 inches by 8 inches by 7.5 inches; weigh about 3.7 pounds and are powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. The projectors sit on a gray base and have a built-in speaker, a carrying strap, a lens and control buttons at the top. They were shipped with a remote control. The brand name and model number are printed on the label on the underside of the projector’s gray base. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the projectors immediately and contact BenQ for a free battery repair or replacement projector, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to register at https://www.benq.com/en-us/support/gv31recall.html and receive a prepaid label and package to return the recalled product.   

Note: Do not throw this recalled projector with lithium-ion battery in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the projector overheating, including one incident resulting in burns on hands.

Sold Online At:
BenQ Store, BenQ INFTY lab, Iconic Micro, Memory Express and Amazon.com from July 2023 through May 2026 for between $500 and $600.
Importer(s):

BenQ America Corp., of Costa Mesa, California 

Manufactured In:
China

Recall number:
26-647
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled Junpower CR2032 batteries (Packaging model 2023-V3)
Junpower CR2032 Lithium Coin Batteries Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violate Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by JSNJ_Tech Store

The lithium coin batteries are not sold in child-resistant packaging and do not bear the warning labels as required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled Super Off-Road 12,000 mAh Solar Wireless Power Bank
Super Off-Road Solar Power Banks Recalled Due to Overheating; Imported by Spector & Co.

The solar power bank’s lithium-ion battery can swell and overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Recalled Panasonic 3V VL2020 lithium coin battery
Lithium Coin Batteries Recalled Due to Battery Ingestion; Violates Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Coin Batteries; Imported by Proudly American Store, of Canada

The recalled coin batteries are not in child-resistant packaging and do not bear the warning labels required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled LiCB CR2032 3V Lithium Coin Batteries
Lithium Coin Batteries Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Coin Batteries; Imported and Sold on Amazon by LiCB

The recalled coin batteries are not in child-resistant packaging and do not bear the warning labels required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product