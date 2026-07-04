BenQ America Recalls GV31 Portable Projectors Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled projectors’ lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.
About 1,249 (In addition, about 240 were sold in Canada)
BenQ toll-free at 866-600-2367 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email GV31recall@benq.com, or online https://www.benq.com/en-us/support/gv31recall.html or www.benq.com, and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves BenQ-branded portable projectors, model GV31. The white, circular projectors measure about 5.2 inches by 8 inches by 7.5 inches; weigh about 3.7 pounds and are powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. The projectors sit on a gray base and have a built-in speaker, a carrying strap, a lens and control buttons at the top. They were shipped with a remote control. The brand name and model number are printed on the label on the underside of the projector’s gray base.
Consumers should stop using the projectors immediately and contact BenQ for a free battery repair or replacement projector, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to register at https://www.benq.com/en-us/support/gv31recall.html and receive a prepaid label and package to return the recalled product.
Note: Do not throw this recalled projector with lithium-ion battery in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
The firm has received three reports of the projector overheating, including one incident resulting in burns on hands.
BenQ America Corp., of Costa Mesa, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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