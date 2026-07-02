Junpower CR2032 Lithium Coin Batteries Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violate Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by JSNJ_Tech Store

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled coin batteries immediately, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact Junpower for a free replacement battery. Consumers should visit Junpower’s recall page at https://www.cognitoforms.com/Junpower2032/recall and follow instructions to register for the recall. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker the date, their initials and the word "Recalled" on the product. Consumers should submit a photo of the marked product and properly dispose of the batteries to receive a replacement battery.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.