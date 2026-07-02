Junpower CR2032 Lithium Coin Batteries Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violate Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by JSNJ_Tech Store

The lithium coin batteries are not sold in child-resistant packaging and do not bear the warning labels as required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns and death.
About 67,000
Junpower by email at junpower2025@gmail.com or online at https://www.cognitoforms.com/Junpower2032/recall or www.junpowerbattery.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Junpower CR2032 Batteries (20 pieces) in specific packaging (Packaging model 2023-V3). The product is packaged in a white box labeled “JUNPOWER Household Batteries,” with four packs inside, each pack contains five batteries.
Consumers should stop using the recalled coin batteries immediately, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact Junpower for a free replacement battery. Consumers should visit Junpower’s recall page at https://www.cognitoforms.com/Junpower2032/recall and follow instructions to register for the recall. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker the date, their initials and the word "Recalled" on the product. Consumers should submit a photo of the marked product and properly dispose of the batteries to receive a replacement battery.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Changzhou Niujie Battery Technology Co., Ltd., dba JSNJ_Tech, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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