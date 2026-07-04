 Skip to main content

Audio Partnership Recalls Cambridge Audio Yoyo (M) Portable Bluetooth Speakers Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Portable Bluetooth Speakers
  • Recalled Portable Bluetooth Speakers
  • Recalled Portable Bluetooth Speakers
  • Location of FD Number on Bottom of Product
Name of Product:
Cambridge Audio Yoyo (M) Portable Bluetooth Speakers
Hazard:

The lithium-ion batteries in the Cambridge Audio Yoyo (M) Portable Bluetooth Speaker can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 03, 2026
Units:

About 714

Consumer Contact

Consumers may contact Audio Partnership toll-free at 888 805-5001 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.cambridgeaudio.com/usa/en/product-recall and clicking on the corresponding link for the Cambridge Yoyo (M) product for more information or to fill out product recall information.

WebsitePhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Cambridge Audio Yoyo (M) Bluetooth Speaker sold in light gray, dark gray and blue colors. The recalled speakers can be identified by the unit’s product name – “Yoyo (M)” – and the following FD numbers which are visible on the underside of the Bluetooth speakers (sold in pairs).  

 

Color EAN UPC FD No. 
Dark Gray 5 055300 413062 8 13371 02296 6 FD C10931 XXXX XXXX 
Light Gray 5 055300 413055 8 13371 02295 9 FD C10930 XXXX XXXX 
Blue 5 055300 413406 8 13371 02492 2 FD C10965 XXXX XXXX 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled speakers immediately, disconnect them from the power supply, stop charging them, store them away from combustible materials and contact Audio Partnership for a full cash refund of $218. Once Audio Partnership has processed the request, consumers should then dispose of the product in accordance with any local and state ordinances. 

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of incidents resulting in fire, smoke and the ejection of battery material. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Specialty stores nationwide and online at cambridgeaudio.com, Amazon.com and eBay from 2016 through 2022 for between $172 and $218.
Manufacturer(s):
Audio Partnership Plc, of England
Distributor(s):
Audio Partnership, LLC, of Clearwater, Florida
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-731
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product