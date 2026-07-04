Audio Partnership Recalls Cambridge Audio Yoyo (M) Portable Bluetooth Speakers Due to Fire Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled speakers immediately, disconnect them from the power supply, stop charging them, store them away from combustible materials and contact Audio Partnership for a full cash refund of $218. Once Audio Partnership has processed the request, consumers should then dispose of the product in accordance with any local and state ordinances.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.