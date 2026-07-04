Yamazuki Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs

The recalled youth ATVs violate the mandatory safety standard for ATVs because the parking brakes fail to hold and the ATV’s speed limiting device is not set to the restricted speed required for children ages six (6) and older, posing a crash hazard. Additionally, the ATVs are missing the required rear safety reflectors, reducing visibility of the youth ATV to other vehicles, posing a deadly crash hazard.
About 1,050 (Yamazuki vehicles model XW-A17 were previously recalled in June 2026)
Yamazuki at 800-364-9210 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@yamazukipowerports.com, or online at https://yamazukipowersports.com/pages/recall or https://yamazukipowersports.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Yamazuki’s QEASET or HOVERHEART-branded youth ATVs, model XW-A19. The 40-cubic centimeters, gasoline youth ATVs were sold in blue, pink, red, green camouflage and an American flag motif. “Yamazuki, Inc.” and the model are printed on the identification plate located on the front left side of the vehicle’s frame column.
Consumers should stop using the recalled youth ATVs immediately and contact Yamazuki for a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit consists of replacement parking brake latches, rear safety reflectors, an owner’s manual storage bag and repair tools.
None reported
Yamazuki Inc., of Ontario, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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