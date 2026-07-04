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Vanderhall North America Recalls Brawley GTS Electric Recreational Off Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard

  • Recalled Brawley GTS Electric Recreational Off Highway Vehicle
  • The VIN is visible underneath the driver-side dashboard, left of the foot pedals
  • Vanderhall Logo
Name of Product:
Vanderhall Brawley GTS electric recreational off highway vehicles
Hazard:

The recalled recreational off highway vehicle can maintain speed or accelerate when the accelerator pedal is released, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 06, 2026
Units:

About 210

Consumer Contact

Vanderhall North America, LLC by email at inquiry@vanderhallusa.com or online at https://dealer.vanderhallusa.com/contact, https://portal.vanderhallusa.com/safety_notices, under the name of “Vanderhall North America, LLC Recalls Motor Software Update” for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Vanderhall model years 2024, 2025, and 2026 Brawley GTS electric recreational off highway vehicles. The vehicles come in Emerald Green, Ida Rose, Ivory White, Jean Grey, Obsidian Black, and Royal Blue. The VIN Numbers for the affected vehicles range from XXXXXXXXXXXXX4933 - XXXXXXXXXXXXX6153 and can be found under the dashboard on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using their vehicles immediately and contact Vanderhall North America for instructions on how to update their vehicles to firmware version 7.1.0 through the Vanderhall customer mobile app. The updated software was released on April 15, 2026, and can be identified by Vanderhall logo. Owners requiring assistance updating their firmware should contact their dealer or Vanderhall directly for assistance.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a vehicle unexpectedly accelerating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Vanderhall North America dealers in Utah, Ohio, Michigan, Texas, Montana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Arizona, from April 2024 through June 2026 for about $50,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Vanderhall North America, LLC, of Provo, Utah
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-674
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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