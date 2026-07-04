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Warren James Recalls the Copper Cup Found in Flashgitz Relic Lunch Boxes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Lead Poisoning

  • Recalled Space King No Girls Allowed Relic Lunch Box (Front)
  • Recalled Cup
  • Recalled Space King No Girls Allowed Relic Lunch Box (Side)
  • Recalled Space King No Girls Allowed Relic Lunch Box (Contents)
Name of Product:
Space King No Girls Allowed Relic Lunch Boxes (Cups only)
Hazard:

The cup in the lunch boxes contains high lead concentration levels for drinking vessels, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by adults or children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
July 16, 2026
Units:

About 7,000

Consumer Contact

Warren James by email at customersupport@warrenjames.org Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or visit https://flashgitz.shop/recall or https://flashgitz.shop and click on “Recall” for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the copper cup found in the Flashgitz-branded Space King No Girls Allowed Relic Lunch Boxes. The Relic Box is a retro style lunch box containing a limited-edition bundle of collectibles for fans of the web cartoon Space King.  The contents of the box are a metal figurine, a zippo lighter case, a drinking cup and a pack of condoms. The box also contains a strip of paper warning that the “Chastity Seals” is a novelty item and not intended for use. The lunch box is red with “Space King” written in red and orange lettering at the top on the front, and a picture of the Space king characters below it. Only the copper cups are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled cups immediately and contact the firm for instructions on how to receive a replacement cup. Consumers who purchased the lunch boxes directly from Warren James will be sent a free replacement cup to the address previously provided in the original purchase order. Consumers should dispose of the cups in accordance with their local waste disposal requirements. The lunch box and other items that came with the box can continue to be used.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Flashgitz shop from September 2025 through October 2025 for about $25.
Distributor(s):
Warren James, Inc., of Santa Monica, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-623
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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