Warren James Recalls the Copper Cup Found in Flashgitz Relic Lunch Boxes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Lead Poisoning

Description:

This recall involves the copper cup found in the Flashgitz-branded Space King No Girls Allowed Relic Lunch Boxes. The Relic Box is a retro style lunch box containing a limited-edition bundle of collectibles for fans of the web cartoon Space King. The contents of the box are a metal figurine, a zippo lighter case, a drinking cup and a pack of condoms. The box also contains a strip of paper warning that the “Chastity Seals” is a novelty item and not intended for use. The lunch box is red with “Space King” written in red and orange lettering at the top on the front, and a picture of the Space king characters below it. Only the copper cups are included in this recall.