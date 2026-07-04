Victgoal Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violate Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the retention system, positional stability and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.
About 40
Victgoal by email at walmart@victgoal.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Victgoal-branded bicycle helmets. The red helmets were sold in size small (S), fitting a head circumference of about 19.68 to 21.25 inches. The helmets have red padding, black straps with a silver reflective pattern in the center, a black and red buckle and a black fit-adjusting knob at the back. Only helmets manufactured in November 2025 are included in this recall. “Model HT-006,” “Production: 2025/11” and “Ref/Lot# 2025A1101” are printed on a label on the inside of the helmet. “Victgoal” is printed on the product packing bag.
Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets immediately and contact Victgoal for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the helmets by cutting the straps and then sending a photo of the destroyed product, showing the helmet’s production date to walmart@victgoal.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported.
Victgoal, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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