MONDRAKER USA Recalls Mountain Bicycles Equipped with ONOFF S9 Carbon MTB Handlebars Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

The affected handlebars may crack or fracture during use, which can lead to loss of control, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fall hazard.
About 177 (In addition, about 52 were sold in Canada)
MONDRAKER USA, LLC at 656-225-2994 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, email at usa@mondraker.com or online at https://mondraker.com/wo/en/recall-s9
Recall Details
This recall involves Certain Mondraker mountain bicycles equipped with ONOFF S9 Carbon MTB handlebars. The ONOFF S9 Carbon MTB handlebar is used as a steering and control component on the bicycle. Bicycles with model numbers CRAFTY CARBON RR S (MY2026), CRAFTY CARBON XR (MY2025-MY2026), CRAFTY CARBON RR SL (MY2025-MY2026), CRAFTY UNLIMITED GULF (MY2026), DUNE CARBON XR (MY2025), FOXY CARBON RR (MY2025-MY2026), LEVEL XR (MY2026), NEAT RR SL (MY2025), ZENDIT R (MY2027), ZENDIT RR (MY2027), ZENDIT RR S (MY2027), ZENDIT XR (MY2027), RAZE CARBON RR (MY2026) and S9 Carbon MTB Handlebar are affected in this recall.
|Model Name
|Year
|Neat RR SL
|2025
|Dune Carbon XR
|2025
|Foxy Carbon RR
|2025
|Crafty Carbon RR SL
|2025
|Crafty Carbon XR
|2025
|Crafty Carbon XR
|2026
|Crafty Carbon RR S
|2026
|Crafty Carbon RR SL
|2026
|Crafty Unlimited GULF
|2026
|Crafty Carbon Unlimited
|2026
|Foxy Carbon RR
|2026
|Level XR
|2026
|Raze Carbon RR
|2026
|Zendit RR S
|2027
|Zendit RR
|2027
|Zendit XR
|2027
Consumers should stop using affected bicycles immediately and verify whether their bicycle is affected using the serial number verification tool available at: https://mondraker.com/wo/en/recall-s9. If the bicycle is identified as affected, consumers should contact an authorized Mondraker dealer to arrange a free replacement of the ONOFF S9 Carbon MTB handlebar.
The firm has received five reports of the handlebars breaking, including two injuries involving a fall resulting in minor abrasions.
MONDRAKER USA, LLC, of Boulder, Colorado
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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