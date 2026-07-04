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MONDRAKER USA Recalls Mountain Bicycles Equipped with ONOFF S9 Carbon MTB Handlebars Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

  • Recalled ONOFF S9 Carbon MTB handlebars
  • Recalled NEAT RR SL 2025
  • Recalled DUNE CARBON XR 2025
  • Recalled FOXY CARBON RR 2025
  • Recalled CRAFTY CARBON RR 2025
  • Recalled CRAFTY CARBON XR 2025
  • Recalled CRAFTY CARBON XR 2026
  • Recalled CRAFTY CARBON RR S 2026
  • Recalled CRAFTY CARBON RR SL 2026
  • Recalled CRAFTY CARBON UNLIMITED GULF 2026
  • Recalled CRAFTY CARBON UNLIMITED 2026
  • Recalled FOXY CARBON RR 2026
  • Recalled LEVEL XR 2026
  • Recalled RAZE CARBON RR 2026
  • Recalled ZENDIT RR S 2027
  • Recalled ZENDIT RR 2027
  • Recalled ZENDIT XR 2027
Name of Product:
Mondraker mountain bicycles equipped with ONOFF S9 Carbon MTB handlebars.
Hazard:

The affected handlebars may crack or fracture during use, which can lead to loss of control, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fall hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
September 03, 2026
Units:

About 177 (In addition, about 52 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

MONDRAKER USA, LLC at 656-225-2994 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, email at usa@mondraker.com or online at https://mondraker.com/wo/en/recall-s9

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Certain Mondraker mountain bicycles equipped with ONOFF S9 Carbon MTB handlebars. The ONOFF S9 Carbon MTB handlebar is used as a steering and control component on the bicycle. Bicycles with model numbers CRAFTY CARBON RR S (MY2026), CRAFTY CARBON XR (MY2025-MY2026), CRAFTY CARBON RR SL (MY2025-MY2026), CRAFTY UNLIMITED GULF (MY2026), DUNE CARBON XR (MY2025), FOXY CARBON RR (MY2025-MY2026), LEVEL XR (MY2026), NEAT RR SL (MY2025), ZENDIT R (MY2027), ZENDIT RR (MY2027), ZENDIT RR S (MY2027), ZENDIT XR (MY2027), RAZE CARBON RR (MY2026) and S9 Carbon MTB Handlebar are affected in this recall. 

Model NameYear
Neat RR SL2025
Dune Carbon XR2025
Foxy Carbon RR2025
Crafty Carbon RR SL2025
Crafty Carbon XR2025
Crafty Carbon XR2026
Crafty Carbon RR S2026
Crafty Carbon RR SL2026
Crafty Unlimited GULF2026
Crafty Carbon Unlimited2026
Foxy Carbon RR2026
Level XR2026
Raze Carbon RR2026
Zendit RR S2027
Zendit RR2027
Zendit XR2027
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using affected bicycles immediately and verify whether their bicycle is affected using the serial number verification tool available at: https://mondraker.com/wo/en/recall-s9. If the bicycle is identified as affected, consumers should contact an authorized Mondraker dealer to arrange a free replacement of the ONOFF S9 Carbon MTB handlebar. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the handlebars breaking, including two injuries involving a fall resulting in minor abrasions.

Sold At:
Evolucion Innovations, The Path Bike Shop and bicycle stores nationwide from December 2024 through June 2026 for about $5,000 to $12,000.
Importer(s):

MONDRAKER USA, LLC, of Boulder, Colorado

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
26-746
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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