Triumph Motorcycles Recalls Closed Course Competition Motorcycles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard

The engine rocker arm on the recalled motorcycles can seize or stick and the exhaust valves can remain open or break, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a crash hazard.
About 1,560 (In addition, about 171 were sold in Canada)
Triumph Motorcycles toll-free at 888-284-6288 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at tma.aftersales@triumphmotorcycles.com or online at https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com/owners/recalls or www.triumphmotorcycles.com and click “Owners” at the top of the page, then click “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2025 and 2026 Triumph TF450 models Closed Course Competition Motorcycles. The motorcycles have a Jet Black/Pure White color scheme. Affected models are TF450-C, TF450-E, TF450-X and TF450RC Edition. The range of affected Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) is XXXXXXXXXXXCD4981 to and including XXXXXXXXXXXCP1597. The VIN is located on the vehicle identification plate on the left side of the steering head. Consumers can check if their VIN is included in this recall at https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com/owners/recalls.
Consumers should stop using 2025 and 2026 Triumph TF450 models Closed Course Competition Motorcycles immediately and contact Triumph Motorcycles for a free repair. Consumers can check if their VIN is included in this recall at https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com/owners/recalls. Consumers with recalled motorcycles should contact their local authorized Triumph Motorcycle dealer who will inspect the engine and replace the cylinder head free of charge.
The firm has received 12 reports of a seized or sticking exhaust rocker shaft or damage to the exhaust valves that will result in a progressive decrease in engine performance. One injury, including a broken bone has been reported.
Triumph Motorcycles America Ltd., of Atlanta, Georgia
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.