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Target Recalls Cat & Jack Children’s Sandals Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Cat & Jack Toddler Sandal
  • Cat & Jack is printed on the shoe’s sole and bottom of the recalled toddler sandals
Name of Product:
Cat & Jack Children’s Sandals
Hazard:

The sandals’ decorative pearls can fall off, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 16, 2026
Units:

About 211,000

Consumer Contact

Target toll-free at 800-591-3869 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, online at www.target.com/help/articles/news-safety/product-recalls or at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Cat & Jack-branded children’s sandals. The sandals are tan and have two raffia straps with gold buckles and plastic pearls. The brand is printed on the shoe’s sole and bottom. The sandals were sold in sizes 5T through 12T.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled sandals immediately, take them away from children and contact Target for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to return the sandals to any store or use a prepaid label to return the sandals by mail.

Incidents/Injuries:

Target has received 23 reports of the shoe’s pearls falling off. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Target stores nationwide and online at target.com from January 2026 through May 2026 for about $20.
Importer(s):

Target, of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
Cambodia
Recall number:
26-629
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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