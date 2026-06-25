Raychy Children's Light Sneakers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Imported by Carina and Rambo

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the sneakers immediately and contact Carina and Rambo for a refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the shoe tongue, write "RECALLED" on both sides of the sneakers using a permanent marker, and provide a photo of disposal to raychyrecall@outlook.com in order to receive the refund.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.