 Skip to main content

Raychy Children's Light Sneakers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Imported by Carina and Rambo

  • Recalled Raychy Children's Light Sneaker in red
  • Recalled Raychy Children's Light Sneaker in black
  • Recalled Raychy Children's Light Sneaker in blue
Name of Product:
Raychy Children's Light Sneakers Unisex
Hazard:

The recalled sneakers violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the lithium coin batteries can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the packaging and product do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 25, 2026
Units:

About 500

Consumer Contact

Carina and Rambo by email at raychyrecall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Raychy Children's Light Sneakers Unisex. The sneakers are available in red, black, and blue, each featuring a distinctive spiderweb-patterned on top of the sneakers and soles that light up when walking. The shoes bear the "Fashion" label printed on the tongue.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the sneakers immediately and contact Carina and Rambo for a refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the shoe tongue, write "RECALLED" on both sides of the sneakers using a permanent marker, and provide a photo of disposal to raychyrecall@outlook.com in order to receive the refund. 

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com in January 2026 for about $28.
Importer(s):

Shenzhen Qicheng Trading Co., Ltd., dba Carina and Rambo, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-578

Related Recalls

Recalled 32 Degrees Heated Socks with rechargeable battery pack, user manual and packaging
32 Degrees Recalls Heated Socks Due to Burn Hazard

When worn during high-intensity activities that generate a combination of heat, excessive friction, moisture and pressure, the socks can pose an injury hazard including burns.

Recalled Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies Heated Socks – Model MWMS05 – Merino in black/gray
Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies Recalls Heated Socks Due to Injury Hazard

The socks can cause pain and discomfort resulting in burns and blisters when worn during high-intensity activities that generate a combination of heat, excessive friction, moisture and pressure, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled North Face Women’s Shellista V Mid Waterproof Boots in white, gray, tan and black
The North Face Recalls Women’s Shellista V Mid Waterproof Boots Due to Fall Hazard

The hook of one boot can catch on the lace of the other boot, posing a fall hazard to the consumer.

Recalled Culture King’s Magnetic Levitation Sneaker Display 2 - black
Culture Kings Recalls Sneaker Basel Magnetic Levitation Displays Due to Laceration and Ingestion Hazards

The sneaker display’s magnets can forcefully attract, break, splinter and emit sparks, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, when two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either accidentally or intentionally, the ingested magnets can attract each other and become lodged in the digestive system. This can lead to perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines that can lead to infection and death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product