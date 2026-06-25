Raychy Children's Light Sneakers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Imported by Carina and Rambo

The recalled sneakers violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the lithium coin batteries can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the packaging and product do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.
About 500
Carina and Rambo by email at raychyrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Raychy Children's Light Sneakers Unisex. The sneakers are available in red, black, and blue, each featuring a distinctive spiderweb-patterned on top of the sneakers and soles that light up when walking. The shoes bear the "Fashion" label printed on the tongue.
Consumers should stop using the sneakers immediately and contact Carina and Rambo for a refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the shoe tongue, write "RECALLED" on both sides of the sneakers using a permanent marker, and provide a photo of disposal to raychyrecall@outlook.com in order to receive the refund.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Shenzhen Qicheng Trading Co., Ltd., dba Carina and Rambo, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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