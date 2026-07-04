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Shengsen Prank Sound Makers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Imported by Shengsen Toys

  • Recalled Shengsen Prank Sound Maker
  • Recalled Shengsen Prank Sound Maker in Packaging
Name of Product:
Shengsen Prank Sound Maker
Hazard:

The recalled sound maker violates the mandatory safety standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the lithium coin batteries can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the packaging and product do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 13, 2026
Units:

About 667

Consumer Contact

Shengsen Toys by email at ywpower@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Shengsen Prank Sound Maker. The toys were sold in sets of three and come in yellow with a black push button. “SKU:  AJ0192-Y—3” and “ASIN: B0CB9WV7XN” are printed on the product’s packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the sound maker immediately and contact Shengsen Toys for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to properly dispose of the sound maker into the trash and send a photo of the disposed product to ywpower@outlook.com. 

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from April 2024 through April 2026 for about $8.
Distributor(s):
Yiwushishengsengongyipinyouxiangongsi, dba Shengsen Toys, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-697

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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