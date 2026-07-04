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OKK Trading Recalls Easter LED Headbands Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled Easter LED Headbands - Item# 46310
  • Recalled Easter LED Headbands - Item# 46309
  • Recalled Easter LED Headbands - Item# 44694
Name of Product:
Easter LED Headbands
Hazard:

The recalled headbands violate the mandatory safety standard for toys with button cell and coin batteries because the lithium coin batteries can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 06, 2026
Units:

About 25,200

Consumer Contact

OKK Trading at 323-725-8800 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@okktoys.com or online at http://www.okktoys.com/recall or http://www.okktoys.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

The recall includes three Easter LED Headband models: Model 46310 is available in white, light pink, dark pink, turquoise, purple and red and features felt multicolor polka dots on the ears. Each headband is packaged in a clear plastic bag labeled “Item#46310” and “OKK Trading, Inc.” Model 46309 is available in white, light pink, turquoise and purple and features fluffy ears and light fur along the band. Each headband is packaged in a clear plastic bag labeled “Item#46309” and “OKK Trading, Inc.” Model 44694 is available in white with dark pink, light blue, red or light pink satin ear lining with a fluffy white backing and band. Each headband is packaged in a clear plastic bag labeled “Item#44694” and “OKK Trading, Inc.”

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the Easter LED Headbands immediately and contact OKK Trading for a refund. Consumers will be asked to email recall@okktoys.com a photograph showing the product being properly disposed of in the trash.  

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Retail dollar stores and gift stores mostly in California, Texas and Arizona from November 2023 through April 2026 for between $1 and $2.
Importer(s):

OKK Trading, Inc., of Vernon, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-662

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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