OKK Trading Recalls Easter LED Headbands Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled headbands violate the mandatory safety standard for toys with button cell and coin batteries because the lithium coin batteries can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.
About 25,200
OKK Trading at 323-725-8800 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@okktoys.com or online at http://www.okktoys.com/recall or http://www.okktoys.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recall includes three Easter LED Headband models: Model 46310 is available in white, light pink, dark pink, turquoise, purple and red and features felt multicolor polka dots on the ears. Each headband is packaged in a clear plastic bag labeled “Item#46310” and “OKK Trading, Inc.” Model 46309 is available in white, light pink, turquoise and purple and features fluffy ears and light fur along the band. Each headband is packaged in a clear plastic bag labeled “Item#46309” and “OKK Trading, Inc.” Model 44694 is available in white with dark pink, light blue, red or light pink satin ear lining with a fluffy white backing and band. Each headband is packaged in a clear plastic bag labeled “Item#44694” and “OKK Trading, Inc.”
Consumers should stop using the Easter LED Headbands immediately and contact OKK Trading for a refund. Consumers will be asked to email recall@okktoys.com a photograph showing the product being properly disposed of in the trash.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
OKK Trading, Inc., of Vernon, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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