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Oitnlaughter Projecting Finger Light Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Delightmi

  • Recalled Oitnlaughter LED Projecting Finger Lights
  • The recalled Oitnlaughter finger lights have three internal button cell batteries that power animal projections
  • The recalled Oitnlaughter finger lights project six animal designs (tiger, elephant, rabbit, panda, butterfly and duck)
Name of Product:
Oitnlaughter LED Finger Lights
Hazard:

The recalled finger lights violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because they contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 16, 2026
Units:

About 1,012

Consumer Contact

Delightmi by email at delightmi@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Oitnlaughter-branded LED Finger Lights. They were sold in sets of 36 multi-colored lights. Each finger light has three internal button cell batteries that power projections of the six animal designs (tiger, elephant, rabbit, panda, butterfly and duck) when the  finger light is  activated.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately, take them away from children and contact Delightmi for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to properly dispose of the finger lights into the trash and send a photo of the disposed product to delightmi@outlook.com 

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from July 2025 through April 2026 for about $14.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Dami Trading Co., Ltd., dba Delightmi, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-617

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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