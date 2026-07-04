Oitnlaughter Projecting Finger Light Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Delightmi

The recalled finger lights violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because they contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.
About 1,012
Delightmi by email at delightmi@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Oitnlaughter-branded LED Finger Lights. They were sold in sets of 36 multi-colored lights. Each finger light has three internal button cell batteries that power projections of the six animal designs (tiger, elephant, rabbit, panda, butterfly and duck) when the finger light is activated.
Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately, take them away from children and contact Delightmi for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to properly dispose of the finger lights into the trash and send a photo of the disposed product to delightmi@outlook.com.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Shenzhen Dami Trading Co., Ltd., dba Delightmi, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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