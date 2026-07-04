Sauna360 Expands Recall of Tylö Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid Saunas Due to Fall Hazard; New Remedy Provided

The saunas contain a bench that can collapse, posing a fall hazard to consumers. The previous recall repair was ineffective; a new repair is now being offered.
About 6,000 (Sauna 360 previously recalled Tylö Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid Saunas in October 2025)
Sauna360 toll-free at 866-936-5962 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at: recall@sauna360.com or online at https://sauna360.com/product-recall or www.sauna360.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall expansion involves bench seating in Sauna360’s Tylö branded Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid sauna rooms. The serial number for each room can be found on both the packaging and the sauna rooms. The Halmstad 2, 3 and 4 sauna rooms have the serial number label located beneath the upper bench on the left side, directly above the electrical contactor box. The Kiruna Hybrid 2 and 3 rooms have the serial number label applied to the right wall, located beneath the right side of the upper bench. The model number is printed in the manual. The following models and serial numbers are included in this recall:
|Recalled Model Numbers
|Range of Recalled Serial Numbers
|TRAD, Tylö Halmstad™ 2, W/BLISS, 15A, 120V, CB21-1, V1
CSFxxABTRxx-V1-4296 through CSFxxABADTRxx-V1-18577
SFxxABTRxx-V1-48413 through SFxxABTRxx-V1-48444
|TRAD, Tylö Halmstad™ 2, W/BLISS, 20A, 120V, CB21-1, V1
|TRAD, Tylö Halmstad™ 3, W/BLISS, 240V, CB23-1, V1
|TRAD, Tylö Halmstad™ 4, W/BLISS, 240V, CB23-1, V1
|IS, Tylö Kiruna Hybrid™ 2, W/BLISS, 15A, 120V, LOW EMR, CB20-1, V1
CSFxxABISxxTL-V1-4674 through CSFxxABADISxxTL-V1-18503
|IS, Tylö Kiruna Hybrid™ 2, W/BLISS, 20A, 120V, LOW EMR, CB20-1, V1
|IS, Tylö Kiruna Hybrid™ 3, W/BLISS, 240V, LOW EMR, CB22-1, V1
Consumers should stop using the saunas immediately, even if they received the 2025 recall remedy and contact Sauna360 for another free repair. Sauna360 will provide a professional installer to retrofit the benches with additional hardware and supports.
Sauna360 has received 77 additional reports of the benches breaking with six injuries, including one consumer with head and neck injuries and another with a sprained ankle.
Sauna360, Inc., of Cokato, Minnesota
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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