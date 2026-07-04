Sauna360 Expands Recall of Tylö Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid Saunas Due to Fall Hazard; New Remedy Provided

Description:

This recall expansion involves bench seating in Sauna360’s Tylö branded Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid sauna rooms. The serial number for each room can be found on both the packaging and the sauna rooms. The Halmstad 2, 3 and 4 sauna rooms have the serial number label located beneath the upper bench on the left side, directly above the electrical contactor box. The Kiruna Hybrid 2 and 3 rooms have the serial number label applied to the right wall, located beneath the right side of the upper bench. The model number is printed in the manual. The following models and serial numbers are included in this recall: