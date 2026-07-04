JKMAX Recalls Heated Blankets and Heating Pads Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves all heating pads and heated blankets sold by JKMax including models JKMAX-002, JKMAX-7284B, JKMAX-6284B, JKMAX-10090B, JKMAX-8490B and JKMAX-6284B. The heated blankets and heating pads are blue, gray, brown or red. They are made of polyester fabric and are machine washable. The blankets and pads were sold in multiple sizes, and both have a detachable white remote that can be used to adjust the heat. The model number is located on the back of the remote and is also printed on a white label affixed to the product packaging along with the brand name “JKMAX”.