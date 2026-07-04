JKMAX Recalls Heated Blankets and Heating Pads Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The internal wire heating elements of the blankets and pads can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 195,000
JKMAX toll-free at 800-917-5732 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at JkmaxRecall@outlook.com, online at www.jkmaxrecall.com or amazon.com and click on “Recalls and Product Safety Alerts” at the bottom of the page to learn more.
Recall Details
This recall involves all heating pads and heated blankets sold by JKMax including models JKMAX-002, JKMAX-7284B, JKMAX-6284B, JKMAX-10090B, JKMAX-8490B and JKMAX-6284B. The heated blankets and heating pads are blue, gray, brown or red. They are made of polyester fabric and are machine washable. The blankets and pads were sold in multiple sizes, and both have a detachable white remote that can be used to adjust the heat. The model number is located on the back of the remote and is also printed on a white label affixed to the product packaging along with the brand name “JKMAX”.
Consumers should stop using the recalled blankets and pads immediately and contact JKMax for a full refund.
JKMax is aware of 577 reports of blankets smoking, melting or burning due to the heating elements overheating, including 53 burn injuries.
Jiande Pengshuai Trading Co., Ltd, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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