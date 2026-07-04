Guang Zhou Recalls Wantefully Hair Dryer Brushes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution, Shock and Burn Hazards; Violate Federal Regulations

The recalled hair dryer brushes are in violation of federal regulations for hair dryers as they lack an integrated immersion protection device, which presents a substantial product hazard to consumers and the risk of death or serious injury from electrocution or shock if the hair dryers fall into water while plugged in. In addition, the recalled hair dryer brushes can overheat, posing a burn hazard.
About 2,295
Guang Zhou at wantefully@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Wantefully 2 in 1 Hair Dryer & Styler, One Step Hair Dryer Brush Straightner, and the Negative Ion Electric Hot Air Blow Dryer Comb, model number XR-8801. The hair dryers are black hot air dryer paddle brushes with a striped pink design and brush bristles. There are three heat settings on the hair dryers. XRUI and the model name XR-8801 are printed on the top of the product packaging.
Consumers should unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers immediately and contact Guang Zhou to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the power cord and provide a photo of the destroyed product to wantefully@163.com.
There has been one report of the hair dryer overheating and melting. No injuries have been reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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