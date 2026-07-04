 Skip to main content

Guang Zhou Recalls Wantefully Hair Dryer Brushes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution, Shock and Burn Hazards; Violate Federal Regulations

  • Recalled Wantefully Hair Dryer and Blow Dryer Brush
  • Recalled Wantefully Hair Dryer and Blow Dryer Brush
  • Recalled Wantefully Hair Dryer and Blow Dryer Brush
  • Recalled Wantefully Hair Dryer and Blow Dryer Brush – Product Packaging
  • Product Packaging Label with Model Number
Name of Product:
Wantefully Hair Dryer Brushes
Hazard:

The recalled hair dryer brushes are in violation of federal regulations for hair dryers as they lack an integrated immersion protection device, which presents a substantial product hazard to consumers and  the risk of death or serious injury from electrocution or shock if the hair dryers fall into water while plugged in. In addition, the recalled hair dryer brushes can overheat, posing a burn hazard. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 10, 2026
Units:

About 2,295

Consumer Contact

Guang Zhou at wantefully@163.com

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Wantefully 2 in 1 Hair Dryer & Styler, One Step Hair Dryer Brush Straightner, and the Negative Ion Electric Hot Air Blow Dryer Comb, model number XR-8801. The hair dryers are black hot air dryer paddle brushes with a striped pink design and brush bristles. There are three heat settings on the hair dryers. XRUI and the model name XR-8801 are printed on the top of the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers immediately and contact Guang Zhou to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the power cord and provide a photo of the destroyed product to wantefully@163.com 

Incidents/Injuries:

There has been one report of the hair dryer overheating and melting. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from February 2026 through March 2026 for about $30.
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-754
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled DHASUWT Hair Dryer and Blow Dryer Brush – Front View
Junkins Recalls DHASUWT Hair Dryer Brushes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution, and Shock Hazards; Violate Federal Regulations; Smoking and Fire Hazards

The recalled hair dryer brushes lack an integrated immersion protection device, which presents a substantial product hazard to consumers, posing the risk of death or serious injury from electrocution or shock if the hair dryers fall into water while plugged in to an electrical source. The recalled hair dryer brushes also pose the risk of death or serious injury from smoking and fire hazards. 

Recalled CVS Health Medicated Hemorrhoidal Wipes
Diamond Wipes International Recalls CVS Health Medicated Hemorrhoidal Wipes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The recalled medicated wipes contain lidocaine, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the wipes is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents of the wipes are ingested by young children.

Recalled Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kit (LOMB2004PK)
Southern Telecom Expands Recall of Lomi Waxing Kits Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Additional Model and Reported Incidents

The roll-on warmers’ power cord can overheat and short circuit, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire, burn and electrical shock hazards.

Recalled Afrin® 6mL Size Original Nasal Spray Bottles (Front of Bottle)
Bayer Recalls 6 mL Size Afrin Original Nasal Spray Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Illness from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The 6 mL nasal sprays contain an imidazoline, which must be in child-resistant packaging or meet the labeling requirements for non-complying packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The 6 mL nasal spray’s packaging is not child-resistant nor bears the required labeling statement, posing a risk of serious injury or illness from poisoning, if the contents are swallowed by young children. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product