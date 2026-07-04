Junkins Recalls DHASUWT Hair Dryer Brushes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution, and Shock Hazards; Violate Federal Regulations; Smoking and Fire Hazards

The recalled hair dryer brushes lack an integrated immersion protection device, which presents a substantial product hazard to consumers, posing the risk of death or serious injury from electrocution or shock if the hair dryers fall into water while plugged in to an electrical source. The recalled hair dryer brushes also pose the risk of death or serious injury from smoking and fire hazards.
About 1,738
Junkins at DHASUWT_recall@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves DHASUWT Hair Dryer and Blow Dryer Brush in 1, Negative Ion Hair Dryer Brush, 1Step Ionic Hair Straightener Brush Hair Dryer Hot Air Brush, Hair Styling Tool Straightening Dryer, with model number XR-8801. The hair dryers are black hot air dryer paddle brushes with a pink design and brush bristles. There are three heat settings on the hair dryers. The top of the product packaging is labeled XRUI with the model name XR-8801.
Consumers should unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers immediately and contact Junkins to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the power cord and provide a photo of the destroyed product to DHASUWT_recall@163.com.
There have been 10 reported incidents of the hair dryer smoking or catching fire. No injuries reported.
Shenzhen Weihua Chenyu Technology Co., Ltd, dba Junkins, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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