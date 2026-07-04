Sauna360 Recalls Infrared Saunas, Hybrid Infrared Saunas and Infrared Kits Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards

The infrared panels in the saunas and kits can short circuit, causing them to overheat, posing a risk of serious injury from fire and burn hazards.
About 41,580 (In addition, about 6,758 were sold in Canada)
Sauna360 toll-free at 866-936-5962 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@sauna360.com or online at https://sauna360.com/product-recall or https://sauna360.com and clicking “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves various infrared and hybrid sauna models and infrared (IR) kits. Customers who purchased custom rooms built with IR panels can check for the words “Saunalogic,” “Infralogic,” “Carbonflex,” or “Tylö” on their control panel or locate their product manual. Customers who purchased pre-configured infrared sauna rooms can identify their product by the brand badge on the front frame panel, the control panel, the manual or the logo handle. Consumers can also find the serial number located under the lower bench or on the wall under the upper bench depending on the unit and provide Sauna360 the serial number to determine if they have a recalled sauna. The IR sauna kits with panels, along with the following sauna model numbers, are included in this recall:
|BRAND
|SERIES
|MODEL
|Finnleo
|IS Series
|IS44, IS44-15, IS44-20, IS440-15, IS440-20, and IS565
|Finnleo
|S Series
|S810, S820, S825, S830, S840, S870, and S880
|Finnleo
|Sentinel
|Sentinel 3
|Finnleo
|Sentinel Hybrid
|Sentinel Hybrid 2-20 and Sentinel Hybrid 3
|Helo
|S Series
|S820 and S870
|Radiant Health
|Elite
|IG810, IG820, IG825, IG830, IG840, IG870, and IG880
|Radiant Health
|Pause
|Pause 1H, Pause 1H CA, Pause 2H, Pause 2H CA, Pause 2.5H, Pause 2.5H CA, Pause 3H, and Pause 3H CA
|Sauna360
|E Series
|E510, E570, and E580
|Saunatec
|B Series
|B200, B200C, B300C, B300CC, B300CH, B400, B400C, B400CC, B810, B810C, B820, B820C, B830, B830C, B840, B840C, B870, B870C, B880, and B880C
|Tylo
|IG Series
|IG810, IG820, IG830, IG840, IG870, and IG880
|Tylo
|Kiruna
|Kiruna 1, Kiruna 2, and Kiruna 3
|Tylo
|Kiruna Hybrid
|Kiruna Hybrid 2-15, Kiruna Hybrid 2-20, and Kiruna Hybrid 3
|Tylohelo
|B Series
|B200, B200C, B300C, B300CC, B300CH, B400, B400C, B400CC, B810, B810C, B820, B820C, B830, B830C, B840, B840C, B870, B870C, B880, and B880C
|Tylohelo
|S Series
|S810, S820, S825, S830, S840, S870, and S880
|No Brand
|S Series
|S810, S820, S825, S830, S840, S870, and S880
IR KITS
(with panels)
|Saunatec
|Custom/Semi-Custom (IR/IS/Hybrid)
|Carbonflex
|Tylo
|Custom/Semi-Custom (IS/Hybrid)
|Saunalogic
|Helo
|Custom/Semi-Custom (IS/Hybrid)
|Saunalogic
|Finnleo
|Custom/Semi-Custom (IS/Hybrid)
|Saunalogic
|Amerec
|Custom/Semi-Custom (IS/Hybrid)
|Saunalogic
|Finnleo
|Custom/Semi-Custom (IR)
|Infralogic
|Saunatec
|Custom/Semi-Custom (IR/IS/Hybrid)
|Saunalogic
|Tylohelo
|Custom/Semi-Custom (IR/IS/Hybrid)
|Saunalogic
|Tylo
|Custom/Semi-Custom (IR)
|Aspire
|Tylo
|Custom/Semi-Custom (IR/IS/Hybrid)
|Bliss
Consumers should stop using the infrared and hybrid saunas immediately and contact Sauna360 to schedule a free in-home repair from a professional installer.
The firm has received 67 reports of overheating, melting, charring or burning. No injuries have been reported.
Sauna360 Inc., of Cokato, Minnesota
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
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