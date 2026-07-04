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Sauna360 Recalls Infrared Saunas, Hybrid Infrared Saunas and Infrared Kits Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled IS Series
  • Recalled E Series - Sauna
  • Recalled IG Series- Sauna
  • Recalled IR Sauna Kit (with panels)
Name of Product:
Infrared Saunas, Hybrid Infrared Saunas and Infrared Kits
Hazard:

The infrared panels in the saunas and kits can short circuit, causing them to overheat, posing a risk of serious injury from fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 17, 2026
Units:

About 41,580 (In addition, about 6,758 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Sauna360 toll-free at 866-936-5962 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@sauna360.com or online at https://sauna360.com/product-recall  or https://sauna360.com and clicking “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves various infrared and hybrid sauna models and infrared (IR) kits. Customers who purchased custom rooms built with IR panels can check for the words “Saunalogic,” “Infralogic,” “Carbonflex,” or “Tylö” on their control panel or locate their product manual. Customers who purchased pre-configured infrared sauna rooms can identify their product by the brand badge on the front frame panel, the control panel, the manual or the logo handle. Consumers can also find the serial number located under the lower bench or on the wall under the upper bench depending on the unit and provide Sauna360 the serial number to determine if they have a recalled sauna. The IR sauna kits with panels, along with the following sauna model numbers, are included in this recall: 

 

BRAND SERIES MODEL 
Finnleo IS Series IS44, IS44-15, IS44-20, IS440-15, IS440-20, and IS565 
Finnleo S Series S810, S820, S825, S830, S840, S870, and S880 
Finnleo Sentinel Sentinel 3 
Finnleo Sentinel Hybrid Sentinel Hybrid 2-20 and Sentinel Hybrid 3 
Helo S Series S820 and S870 
Radiant Health Elite IG810, IG820, IG825, IG830, IG840, IG870, and IG880 
Radiant Health Pause Pause 1H, Pause 1H CA, Pause 2H, Pause 2H CA, Pause 2.5H, Pause 2.5H CA, Pause 3H, and Pause 3H CA 
Sauna360 E Series E510, E570, and E580 
Saunatec B Series B200, B200C, B300C, B300CC, B300CH, B400, B400C, B400CC, B810, B810C, B820, B820C, B830, B830C, B840, B840C, B870, B870C, B880, and B880C 
Tylo IG Series IG810, IG820, IG830, IG840, IG870, and IG880 
Tylo Kiruna Kiruna 1, Kiruna 2, and Kiruna 3 
Tylo Kiruna Hybrid Kiruna Hybrid 2-15, Kiruna Hybrid 2-20, and Kiruna Hybrid 3 
Tylohelo B Series B200, B200C, B300C, B300CC, B300CH, B400, B400C, B400CC, B810, B810C, B820, B820C, B830, B830C, B840, B840C, B870, B870C, B880, and B880C 
Tylohelo S Series S810, S820, S825, S830, S840, S870, and S880 
No Brand S Series S810, S820, S825, S830, S840, S870, and S880 
 

IR KITS  

(with panels) 

 
Saunatec Custom/Semi-Custom (IR/IS/Hybrid) Carbonflex 
Tylo Custom/Semi-Custom (IS/Hybrid) Saunalogic 
Helo Custom/Semi-Custom (IS/Hybrid) Saunalogic 
Finnleo Custom/Semi-Custom (IS/Hybrid) Saunalogic 
Amerec Custom/Semi-Custom (IS/Hybrid) Saunalogic 
Finnleo Custom/Semi-Custom (IR) Infralogic 
Saunatec Custom/Semi-Custom (IR/IS/Hybrid) Saunalogic 
Tylohelo Custom/Semi-Custom (IR/IS/Hybrid) Saunalogic 
Tylo Custom/Semi-Custom (IR) Aspire 
Tylo Custom/Semi-Custom (IR/IS/Hybrid) Bliss 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the infrared and hybrid saunas immediately and contact Sauna360 to schedule a free in-home repair from a professional installer. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 67 reports of overheating, melting, charring or burning. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Costco stores and pool and spa dealerships nationwide and online at Costco.com and other online sites from May 2013 through July 2026 for between $6000 and $13,000.
Importer(s):

Sauna360 Inc., of Cokato, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-784
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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