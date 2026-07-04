Sauna360 Recalls Infrared Saunas, Hybrid Infrared Saunas and Infrared Kits Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves various infrared and hybrid sauna models and infrared (IR) kits. Customers who purchased custom rooms built with IR panels can check for the words “Saunalogic,” “Infralogic,” “Carbonflex,” or “Tylö” on their control panel or locate their product manual. Customers who purchased pre-configured infrared sauna rooms can identify their product by the brand badge on the front frame panel, the control panel, the manual or the logo handle. Consumers can also find the serial number located under the lower bench or on the wall under the upper bench depending on the unit and provide Sauna360 the serial number to determine if they have a recalled sauna. The IR sauna kits with panels, along with the following sauna model numbers, are included in this recall: