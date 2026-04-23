Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs; One Death Reported

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Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Lil Pick Up Inc., of Rowland Heights, California are announcing the recall of the Rex110 and Sierra110 youth ATVs.

The youth ATVs fail to meet the maximum speed limitations for ATVs intended for children ages 6 and older, the mechanical suspension fails to comply with safety requirements, and the throttle may get stuck during use, all of which pose a crash hazard. Additionally, the ATVs’ footwell surfaces can reach high temperatures posing a risk of severe burns. These issues pose a risk of serious injury or death.

CPSC has received one report of death involving the Rex110 ATV. In 2025, a 6-year-old boy died from a crash involving a Rex110 ATV while riding with a passenger.

About 4,900 youth ATVs were sold in the United States.

The recalled youth ATVs were sold under two model names and multiple brand names. The youth ATVs are designed and intended for use by a single operator. The model names “Rex110” or “Sierra110” are located on the VIN plate on the front frame column. If the ATV is branded, the brand names “Seangles”, “MOTOTEC”, “OFFROAD MALL” or “EXTREME” are printed on the side body of the ATV and/or the handlebar cover. The ATVs have a plate on the front frame column, stating “This ATV is subject to LIL PICK UP INC’s Action Plan approved by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission.” The ATVs were sold in black, blue, silver, green, orange, pink, burgundy, spider black, spider blue, spider red, green camo, purple camo and pink camo.

The youth ATVs were sold in-stores and online. The Rex110 ATVs were sold from January 2023 through November 2025, and the Sierra110 ATVs were sold from January 2024 through January 2026 for between $600 and $800.

The youth ATVs were imported by Lil Pick Up Inc., of Rowland Heights, California and manufactured in Vietnam.

The youth ATVs were sold online and in-stores at Cougar Cycle, Texas Star DBA Flying Scooter, Vitacci Motorcycles, ODES USA, BV Powersports, Tool Store Go-Kart Shop, Offroad Mall, Triple J Imports and other retailers.