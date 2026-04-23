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Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs; One Death Reported

  • Recalled Rex110 Youth ATV – Black
  • Recalled Rex110 Youth ATV – Blue
  • Recalled Rex110 Youth ATV – Silver
  • Recalled Rex110 Youth ATV – Green
  • Recalled Rex110 Youth ATV – Orange
  • Recalled Rex110 Youth ATV – Pink
  • Recalled Rex110 Youth ATV – Burgundy
  • Recalled Rex110 Youth ATV – Spider Black
  • Recalled Rex110 Youth ATV – Spider Blue
  • Recalled Rex110 Youth ATV – Spider Red
  • Recalled Rex110 Youth ATV – Green Camo
  • Recalled Rex110 Youth ATV – Purple Camo
  • Recalled Rex110 Youth ATV – Pink Camo
  • Recalled Sierra110 Youth ATV
Name of Product:
Rex110 and Sierra110 Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The recalled youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard posing a risk of serious injury or death.  

The youth ATVs fail to meet the maximum speed limitations for ATVs intended for children ages 6 and older, the mechanical suspension fails to comply with safety requirements, and the throttle may get stuck during use, all of which pose a crash hazard.  

Additionally, the ATVs’ footwell surfaces can reach high temperatures posing a risk of severe burns. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 23, 2026
Units:

About 4,900

Consumer Contact

Lil Pick Up collect at 951-245-5663 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at contact@lilpickup.us, or online at www.lilpickup.us/recall-detail.html or www.lilpickup.us and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Lil Pick Up Inc., of Rowland Heights, California are announcing the recall of the Rex110 and Sierra110 youth ATVs.  

The youth ATVs fail to meet the maximum speed limitations for ATVs intended for children ages 6 and older, the mechanical suspension fails to comply with safety requirements, and the throttle may get stuck during use, all of which pose a crash hazard. Additionally, the ATVs’ footwell surfaces can reach high temperatures posing a risk of severe burns. These issues pose a risk of serious injury or death.    

CPSC has received one report of death involving the Rex110 ATV. In 2025, a 6-year-old boy died from a crash involving a Rex110 ATV while riding with a passenger.  

About 4,900 youth ATVs were sold in the United States.  

The recalled youth ATVs were sold under two model names and multiple brand names. The youth ATVs are designed and intended for use by a single operator. The model names “Rex110” or “Sierra110” are located on the VIN plate on the front frame column. If the ATV is branded, the brand names “Seangles”, “MOTOTEC”, “OFFROAD MALL” or “EXTREME” are printed on the side body of the ATV and/or the handlebar cover. The ATVs have a plate on the front frame column, stating “This ATV is subject to LIL PICK UP INC’s Action Plan approved by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission.” The ATVs were sold in black, blue, silver, green, orange, pink, burgundy, spider black, spider blue, spider red, green camo, purple camo and pink camo. 

The youth ATVs were sold in-stores and online. The Rex110 ATVs were sold from January 2023 through November 2025, and the Sierra110 ATVs were sold from January 2024 through January 2026 for between $600 and $800. 

The youth ATVs were imported by Lil Pick Up Inc., of Rowland Heights, California and manufactured in Vietnam. 

The youth ATVs were sold online and in-stores at Cougar Cycle, Texas Star DBA Flying Scooter, Vitacci Motorcycles, ODES USA, BV Powersports, Tool Store Go-Kart Shop, Offroad Mall, Triple J Imports and other retailers.  

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled youth ATVs immediately and contact Lil Pick Up for a full refund. Consumers should go to www.lilpickup.us to register for the recall and receive instructions on how to return the recalled ATVs, which includes free ATV pick up and transportation.  

Recall number:
26-439

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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