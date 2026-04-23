Tzumi Electronics Recalls FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Serious Injury from Impact Hazard

Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs; One Death Reported

The recalled youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard posing a risk of serious injury or death.

The youth ATVs fail to meet the maximum speed limitations for ATVs intended for children ages 6 and older, the mechanical suspension fails to comply with safety requirements, and the throttle may get stuck during use, all of which pose a crash hazard.

Additionally, the ATVs’ footwell surfaces can reach high temperatures posing a risk of severe burns.