Tzumi Electronics Recalls FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Serious Injury from Impact Hazard

Weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing a risk of serious injury due to impact hazard.
About 50,000
Tzumi Electronics toll free at 866-363-2237 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at smartbellrecall@tzumi.com or online at https://myfitrx.com/recall-52-lbs/ or https://fitrxrecovery.com/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells 5-52.5lbs, model 8361, with serial numbers KK23288361 through KK23388361 and KK207608361 through KK21347836 only. The dumbbells were sold in black with red accents and include handles, weight plates and a molded plastic storage tray. The dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds, in 2.5- or 5-pound increments, by turning the handle to the desired weight, while the dumbbell is nested in the storage tray. The model number and serial number are located on the side of the unit’s storage tray. “FitRx” is printed on the storage tray and on the dumbbell handles.
Consumers should immediately stop using the adjustable dumbbell and contact Tzumi Electronics for a free replacement of the dumbbell and tray. Consumers should write the word “Recalled” across the dumbbell tray using permanent spray paint or marker, register at https://myfitrx.com/recall-52-lbs/ and dispose of the product after registration is confirmed.
There have been more than 115 reports of weight plates dislodging during use, with at least six injuries, including broken toes, bruises, contusions and lacerations.
Tzumi Electronics Inc. of New York, New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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