LFTE USA Recalls Playground Swing Set Seats Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled playground swing set
  • Recalled Swing Seat
Name of Product:
Playground Swing Set Seats
Hazard:

The rivets used to support the swing seat can fail, posing a fall hazard to children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 12, 2026
Units:

About 7,200

Consumer Contact

LFTE USA by email at recall@lfteusa.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Playground Swing Set Seats sold as part of assembled playground sets. The swing belt seat was sold in black, blue, green, red, tan, and yellow colors. The product is marked with the code “LF-65708” on the seat pad part. Only swings with model number 999604 are included in this recall.  

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled playground swings immediately and contact LFTE USA for a free replacement swing seat. Little Tikes Commercial and Miracle Recreation Equipment have contacted all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm received one report of a swing breaking and a child falling, resulting in a minor injury.

Sold At:
Miracle Recreation Equipment and Little Tikes Commercial nationwide from January 2025 through September 2025 for between $80 and $95. The swing belt seat was only sold directly to playground manufacturers and not to individual consumers.
Importer(s):

LFTE USA Inc., of Cary, North Carolina

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-324
