LFTE USA Recalls Playground Swing Set Seats Due to Fall Hazard

The rivets used to support the swing seat can fail, posing a fall hazard to children.
About 7,200
LFTE USA by email at recall@lfteusa.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Playground Swing Set Seats sold as part of assembled playground sets. The swing belt seat was sold in black, blue, green, red, tan, and yellow colors. The product is marked with the code “LF-65708” on the seat pad part. Only swings with model number 999604 are included in this recall.
Consumers should stop using the recalled playground swings immediately and contact LFTE USA for a free replacement swing seat. Little Tikes Commercial and Miracle Recreation Equipment have contacted all known purchasers directly.
The firm received one report of a swing breaking and a child falling, resulting in a minor injury.
LFTE USA Inc., of Cary, North Carolina
